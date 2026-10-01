Oliver Kapanen is at CH practice

Oliver Kapanen was not in uniform for the Canadiens' season opener.

On Monday, the team announced that their center was injured.

But today, Kapanen is back at practice with his teammates in Pittsburgh. Renaud Lavoie posted a video of him on X:

That's interesting.

And the reason is simple: the Finnish player's return to action might be a bit tricky to manage. Who gets benched if he's ready to play on Saturday?

Will he be the one to sit this one out?

Will Martin St-Louis find a way to make room for him in the lineup on offense? That remains to be seen…

More details to come…