Quinn Hughes: Bill Guerin publicly admits he doesn’t know how to sign him

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Quinn Hughes: Bill Guerin publicly admits he doesn’t know how to sign him
Credit: David Berding/Getty Images

That was a good question.

Given that we know the Wild were confident Quinn Hughes would sign before the start of the season, what could happen to make the player change his mind—just like that, overnight? What will it take for him to sign?

Because that's what's at stake.

That's what Bill Guerin was asked. And as reported by journalists Michael Russo and Joe Smith (The Athletic), the Wild's GM doesn't have a clear answer.

He paused before replying that he didn't know exactly.

The Wild have a good team. The Wild have the money to shower Hughes with gold. The Wild offer an environment that appeals to the player. The Wild are well-located, geographically speaking, given the defenseman's family situation.

But the Wild doesn't have Jack and Luke Hughes—the other guy's brothers.

Bill Guerin always knew he was taking a risk by stripping his farm system to acquire Quinn without a guarantee of a long-term contract. And the entire hockey world knows that the guy wants to play with his brothers, who are both under contract in New Jersey.

That's probably why Hughes hasn't signed a contract. And since Bill Guerin isn't any dumber than anyone else, he must realize that, too. But he's still hoping to change his mind.

The GM's comments (he doesn't know how to sign his player and isn't hiding it) are a sign that things are going badly. The fact that the owner is avoiding reporters (he hasn't invited them to watch a game in his box, unlike in previous years) is another.

I don't see how this can change in the short term. And clearly, neither does the Wild (who'd be crazy to trade him in such a crucial season).


In a Nutshell

– Worth reading.

– He's going to be expensive.

– Nice contract.

– Ouch.

– Interesting.

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