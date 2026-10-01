Quinn Hughes: Bill Guerin publicly admits he doesn’t know how to sign him

That was a good question.

Given that we know the Wild were confident Quinn Hughes would sign before the start of the season, what could happen to make the player change his mind—just like that, overnight? What will it take for him to sign?

Because that's what's at stake.

That's what Bill Guerin was asked. And as reported by journalists Michael Russo and Joe Smith (The Athletic), the Wild's GM doesn't have a clear answer.

He paused before replying that he didn't know exactly.

https://t.co/UVWvmkQheE — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 1, 2026

The Wild have a good team. The Wild have the money to shower Hughes with gold. The Wild offer an environment that appeals to the player. The Wild are well-located, geographically speaking, given the defenseman's family situation.

But the Wild doesn't have Jack and Luke Hughes—the other guy's brothers.

Bill Guerin always knew he was taking a risk by stripping his farm system to acquire Quinn without a guarantee of a long-term contract. And the entire hockey world knows that the guy wants to play with his brothers, who are both under contract in New Jersey.

That's probably why Hughes hasn't signed a contract. And since Bill Guerin isn't any dumber than anyone else, he must realize that, too. But he's still hoping to change his mind.

The GM's comments (he doesn't know how to sign his player and isn't hiding it) are a sign that things are going badly. The fact that the owner is avoiding reporters (he hasn't invited them to watch a game in his box, unlike in previous years) is another.

I don't see how this can change in the short term. And clearly, neither does the Wild (who'd be crazy to trade him in such a crucial season).

In a Nutshell

– Worth reading.

If the Canadiens want to go far, they'll need guys like Anderson and Carrier to step up. They did just that in the opener, but now the math gets more complicated. @EricEngels digs into their complex contractual importance. https://t.co/uXTSeL3fo5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 1, 2026

– He's going to be expensive.

David Pagnotta: On the Red Wings: The figure surrounding Alex DeBrincat heading into the summer for an extension was 11 or 12 million [AAV]; I think…before the Leo Carlsson talks; and then all these new numbers entered the equation – The Sheet (9/28) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 1, 2026

– Nice contract.

Louis is locked in! We have signed Louis Crevier to a four-year contract extension with an AAV of $4M. Details → https://t.co/q4S8Mp01l0 pic.twitter.com/1rKB0aq1Om — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 1, 2026

– Ouch.

The analytics department is getting some attention too, and it's well deserved. https://t.co/MjTTrWg4zF https://t.co/BYcKUUrBZQ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 1, 2026

– Interesting.