The Canadiens’ Targets: The Future of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby Is the Talk of the Town

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens’ Targets: The Future of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby Is the Talk of the Town
Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are big names in the NHL.

Ever since the Canadiens have gotten back on track, the names of these two players have been floating around here and there in Montreal. Clearly, Kent Hughes is keeping tabs on the situation.

But will it actually happen? Do these guys really have a chance of ending up in town?

We can all agree that, if these two stars were ever to leave their current teams, the chances of them ending up in Montreal aren't zero. They exist—if the stars were to align.

But will these two guys really leave?

Right now, the topic is in the spotlight since Crosby started the season without a new contract in sight for next season. And McDavid will always be the subject of speculation with his short-term contract.

On that note, Craig Button (TSN) has pointed out that, in his opinion, Crosby will never leave Pittsburgh. He made a case for Crosby's importance to Pittsburgh and the fact that #87 is well aware of it.

As for McDavid, it was Wayne Gretzky who discussed the topic with Pat McAfee.

In the eyes of the Oilers legend, the young player won't follow in his footsteps from nearly 40 years ago—that is, leave. #99 believes, as reported in an article by Agence QMI, that McJesus is in Edmonton to stay.

Obviously, in both cases, we're not talking about someone who's part of the player's immediate family. And there's a bit of wishful thinking in what both men said.

But it remains plausible.

However, we must keep in mind that, even if it's credible, the situation could change in the coming months. And in both cases, it's the same factor to watch: will the Penguins and the Oilers be good this season?

These stories are worth following… and I'm sure Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes are keeping a close eye on them.


In a Nutshell

– The topic just won't go away.

– Must-read.

– Interesting.

– Eight years ago, he was named captain of the Habs.

– Good question.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!