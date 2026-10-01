The Canadiens’ Targets: The Future of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby Is the Talk of the Town

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are big names in the NHL.

Ever since the Canadiens have gotten back on track, the names of these two players have been floating around here and there in Montreal. Clearly, Kent Hughes is keeping tabs on the situation.

But will it actually happen? Do these guys really have a chance of ending up in town?

We can all agree that, if these two stars were ever to leave their current teams, the chances of them ending up in Montreal aren't zero. They exist—if the stars were to align.

But will these two guys really leave?

Right now, the topic is in the spotlight since Crosby started the season without a new contract in sight for next season. And McDavid will always be the subject of speculation with his short-term contract.

On that note, Craig Button (TSN) has pointed out that, in his opinion, Crosby will never leave Pittsburgh. He made a case for Crosby's importance to Pittsburgh and the fact that #87 is well aware of it.

Form @JayOnSC – What @CraigJButton expects from 39-year-old Sidney Crosby as he enters his 22nd season in the NHL, and why it's hard to envision Crosby playing for any other team as his career winds down: https://t.co/F2NOWRXu4E pic.twitter.com/nQhyRBLe1T — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 1, 2026

As for McDavid, it was Wayne Gretzky who discussed the topic with Pat McAfee.

In the eyes of the Oilers legend, the young player won't follow in his footsteps from nearly 40 years ago—that is, leave. #99 believes, as reported in an article by Agence QMI, that McJesus is in Edmonton to stay.

Wayne Gretzky on the @PatMcAfeeShow today said he doesn't see Connor McDavid ever leaving Edmonton Gretzky explained that McDavid loves it in Edmonton, and as long as the Oilers have a chance to go all the way every season, that's all he needs to stay pic.twitter.com/xqbYZQa7WH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) September 30, 2026

Obviously, in both cases, we're not talking about someone who's part of the player's immediate family. And there's a bit of wishful thinking in what both men said.

But it remains plausible.

However, we must keep in mind that, even if it's credible, the situation could change in the coming months. And in both cases, it's the same factor to watch: will the Penguins and the Oilers be good this season?

These stories are worth following… and I'm sure Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes are keeping a close eye on them.

In a Nutshell

– The topic just won't go away.

After a couple of weeks of mulling it over, I just couldn't shake the fact that Alex Ovechkin appeared in a pro-Putin ad, and that it would shape how people viewed him—forever. In his 22nd season, it's his choice—and his legacy.https://t.co/u4xhcjnHUF — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) October 1, 2026

– Must-read.

The Dagenais father and son will face off twice this weekend. Interview with the Remparts forward a few days before the two games against the Armada: https://t.co/qPbOFBaDOC — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) October 1, 2026

– Interesting.

‘We can't waste years': The Quinn Hughes question looms large as the Wild enter a pivotal season by @JoeSmithNHL and me Free to read https://t.co/fArlBxrjKL — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 1, 2026

– Eight years ago, he was named captain of the Habs.

THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY

Oct. 1, 2018: Shea Weber was named the 30th captain in Canadiens history, taking over from Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Here's a link to the column I wrote that day (Photo by John Mahoney of The Gazette): https://t.co/ZvfmgzhTGN pic.twitter.com/TXOiUudnus — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 1, 2026

– Good question.