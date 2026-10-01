Jason Robertson: “Don’t count Montreal out”

The Jason Robertson situation generated a lot of buzz this summer.

The young player struggled to reach an agreement on contract terms with the Stars. It ultimately resulted in a one-year deal (bringing him close to full free agency), but it wasn't easy.

This season, he's making $12 million.

We know he refused to sign a long-term deal anywhere. The Stars (who aren't able to sign him to a long-term contract) had a deal in place to send Robertson to Seattle, but he didn't want to sign a high-paying contract with the Kraken.

He reportedly left nearly $120 million on the table.

Is it because he wants more money? Everything suggests he turned it down mainly because he couldn't see himself playing for the Kraken, an organization that hasn't been going anywhere for years.

He has the right to choose where he wants to sign a long-term contract. And in my opinion, he will inevitably leave the Stars.

In the past, there have been rumors linking Robertson to the Canadiens. François Gagnon had written that the American would be willing to consider the Canadiens as a potential destination for the next phase of his career.

And this morning, Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports) echoed that sentiment.

“Don't rule out Montreal.” – Renaud Lavoie on Jason Robertson

Robertson, who spent four years playing junior hockey in Ontario, is no small player—he stands 6'3. And most importantly, he can score goals.

With Cole Caufield, the Habs would have two formidable weapons.

I don't expect Robertson, who plays for a powerhouse, to be traded this season. Does the Canadiens have what it takes to sign the winger as a free agent?

Right now, the Canadiens have $29 million in cap space for the 2027–2028 season, according to Cap Friendly.

Whether it's him or someone else, the Canadiens are currently attracting a lot of attention. After all, for the past few months, the word on the street has been that more and more players want to come to Montreal.

That's good news.

The tide is turning, and players like Kirill Marchenko, Connor McDavid, Alexander Nikishin, Connor Hellebuyck, and Sidney Crosby—to name just a few—have all had their names mentioned in connection with the team, without anyone adding that these players would turn down the Habs.

In fact, as Lavoie said on the radio, the big exception is Dylan Larkin. In fact, that story could be loooong…

Anthony Di Marco: According to one source, there is a belief that [Red Wings interim GM] Shawn Horcoff could be looking to mend the relationship with Dylan Larkin, which could result in this saga dragging out longer than expected – Daily Faceoff (9/29) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 1, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

⚽️ A few takeaways from yesterday's press conference with Kyt Selaidopoulos, Rocco Placentino, and Nick De Santis in Laval: 1. Kyt is NOT bringing in a new assistant coach, as is usually the case in soccer. He'll have to finish the season with the current staff. 2. Rocco is taking on… pic.twitter.com/esEzsJYRat — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 1, 2026

– Must-read.

“IN 37 YEARS, I'VE NEVER SEEN A COACH AS BELOVED BY HIS PLAYERS AS MARTIN ST-LOUIS” 🔵⚪🔴 Read the latest Rej Column HERE! https://t.co/6wMk8eCDAT — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 1, 2026

– Does the QMJHL fail to prepare players for the NHL? [JdeM]

– There's only one “best-of-three” series left: the Phillies vs. the Braves.