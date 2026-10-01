Draft: Alexis Joseph Is Eyeing the Role of Second Center for the Canadiens

Who will be the Canadiens' second-line center in the long run? That's the question.

Obviously, right now, Michael Hage is a strong internal candidate. After all, he has the potential to become a top-tier player in the NHL.

We'll see.

However, there is certainly a scenario in which the Habs need to look outside the organization to fill that role. Players like Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook might not be enough…

When we think of looking outside the organization, we think of a trade for an established player.

But Alexis Joseph has a different idea: to be drafted by the Montreal Canadiens and become the second-line center the team needs moving forward.

When asked by Maxim Lapierre about the Habs, the 2027 draft prospect said it would be an honor to play for the Canadiens, who have an incredible team.

“I'm a center. I've heard they need a second center.”

– Alexis Joseph on the Canadiens To listen to the full interview with the Saint John Sea Dogs player https://t.co/yyStfdfjyF pic.twitter.com/9mpivYFzmT — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) October 1, 2026

Of course, the problem is that the Quebec native (who is the QMJHL's top prospect heading into the upcoming draft) is almost certainly too talented to slip all the way down to the Canadiens' pick in the draft.

Craig Button has him in his top 10, for example.

But it's still interesting to see a 6'4”, 17-year-old playing for the Sea Dogs publicly offer the Canadiens an option at center.

That shows a certain amount of confidence.

All signs point to the stars not aligning for him, and he's likely too young for the team's current core. But if he continues to improve, he'll make another organization happy.

And if he helps promote hockey in Quebec, that will be a step in the right direction.

In a Nutshell

– Makes sense.

Patrice Bergeron is the ideal hockey player, according to Quebecershttps://t.co/HtBXQAVeDv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 1, 2026

– Yes.

Both teams have some things to make up for. https://t.co/D0D72UpIHU https://t.co/vp2oUD4XDl — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 1, 2026

– Interesting.

Habs prospect Gleb Pugachyov mic'd up pic.twitter.com/dbxue8xNR7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 1, 2026

– Definitely not.

Will the Habs be able to re-sign everyone? pic.twitter.com/thY2DfgaRe — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 1, 2026

– Of course…