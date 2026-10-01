Chris Kreider: Martin St-Louis’s patience may have its limits

Chris Kreider has played only one regular-season game with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

Just one, and it wasn't very promising.

So no, this is certainly not the time to panic. But that doesn't stop us from asking a question that's likely to come up again pretty soon if the trio takes too long to get going.

How long should Martin St-Louis give his new top line before he starts questioning the experiment?

During his appearance on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Brian Wilde addressed this very question. In his view, about ten games would be a reasonable timeframe before really starting to judge the experiment.

How much time will Martin St. Louis give Chris Kreider to find chemistry with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the #GoHabsGo top line?#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @BWildeMTL pic.twitter.com/P0Epjhmo6H — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 1, 2026

For his part, Tony Marinaro offered a perspective that resonates more with me.

As long as the Canadiens are winning, why change?

In my view, it's as simple as that.

This year, the Habs are playing to win. We're no longer just in a development phase where we can let an experiment drag on for weeks, hoping it'll eventually work out.

But as long as the wins keep coming, St. Louis can afford to be patient with Kreider.

Especially since the goal behind the new lines is clear: to achieve greater balance within the top six. Immediately reuniting Juraj Slafkovsky with Suzuki and Caufield could help the first line, but it would also take a key piece away from the second. That's precisely the dilemma raised during the discussion.

And let's be honest, Slafkovsky and the second line didn't exactly set the world on fire in the season opener either.

On the other hand, St. Louis knows he has a card up his sleeve.

Slafkovsky worked very well with Suzuki and Caufield. That line was one of the best in the NHL during some strong stretches, and we already know there's chemistry between the three of them.

That's where results become important. If the Habs win, I wouldn't even put an expiration date on the Kreider experiment.

If the Canadiens start dropping points in the standings and the top line still isn't producing, that will be a different story. The Habs want to win now, and St-Louis won't have to look far to find another lineup.

A formula that worked like a charm.

For now, pulling out the blender after just one game would be way too soon.

In a nutshell

– Matthew Schaefer's next contract could reach $20 million annually.

Stefen Rosner on The Sheet Podcast about Matthew Schaefer's next contract: “All the fans want a hometown discount. I don't think he's going to take a discount. I don't think he's going to take the full percentage he's entitled to, but I think it starts at 20M […]” 9/30 #Isles #NHL pic.twitter.com/jAMe0XZQLj — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 30, 2026

– Sidney Crosby has respect for Juraj Slafkovsky.

Sidney Crosby respects Juraj Slafkovsky “I just think he can produce in a lot of different ways. He's a big player, he's physical, he has good vision, and he can score. I think he makes an impact in a lot of different ways.” pic.twitter.com/nMm9fnXfV7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 2, 2026

– Wow!

Matthew Knies isn't wasting any time making his presence felt tonight with the Blue Jackets! He's already racked up two goals and an assist so far in the game. @DLCoulisses #CBJ #Knies #NHL https://t.co/skaiiig8qd — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 2, 2026

– Aaron Rodgers is showing his frustration.