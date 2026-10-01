Juraj Slafkovsky: The CH’s Greatest Asset, According to Sidney Crosby

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov…

The Canadiens are no longer short on talent.

But if Sidney Crosby had to choose just one, it wouldn't be any of these four players.

His choice would be Juraj Slafkovsky.

During an interview with TVA Sports, when asked to identify the Canadiens' biggest weapon, the Penguins' captain chose the Slovak player. Crosby particularly praised his size, physicality, vision, and scoring ability. In his view, Slafkovsky can make an impact in many ways.

According to Crosby, the Canadiens' most dangerous weapon is ________.

We didn't see that coming! Heated Rivalry with @AndyMPressoir! pic.twitter.com/2qRh9Lznn6 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 2, 2026

Let's just say that's not a bad vote of confidence.

Because, let's be honest, Slafkovsky probably isn't the first name that comes to mind when you're looking for the Canadiens' most dangerous player.

Suzuki is the captain and the team's offensive engine. Caufield can score goals by the bucketful. Hutson, for his part, can completely change the course of a game with the puck. And Ivan Demidov has an offensive touch that few NHL players possess.

Slafkovsky almost flies under the radar in the midst of it all.

Yet we're talking about an overall first-round pick who still has enormous room for growth. He wasn't drafted first overall for nothing.

And clearly, Crosby sees something special in him.

Slafkovsky, in fact, seemed particularly moved when he learned he'd been given the number 87. He pointed out that we're talking about one of the greatest players in history and acknowledged that those words gave him even more motivation to become better.

The craziest part of it all?

We still don't really know exactly how high Slafkovsky's ceiling is. Yet he just had a 73-point season. So we're no longer just talking about potential. Slaf has already become a key part of Montreal's offense.

The real question is just how far he can take it from here.

After 73 points, the next milestone could be one point per game. And why not dream even bigger? Is it completely crazy to think that Slafkovsky could eventually become a 100-point player?

Maybe. But at just 22 years old, it's hard to put a ceiling on his potential. Especially when Sidney Crosby himself picks him over all the other Habs' offensive threats.

The Canadiens' next opponent will be none other than the Penguins. Slafkovsky will have a great opportunity to prove him right right there on the ice.

In a nutshell

– Magnificent.

The Captain Celebrini era begins! pic.twitter.com/arY1VgkKpw — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

– Another milestone reached by Dougie Hamilton.

Dougie Hamilton scored New Jersey's first goal of 2026-27 and the 58th of his career, tying Damon Severson for fourth all-time among @NJDevils defensemen. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ZfeahZ18YZ pic.twitter.com/jNEAZeltaN — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 2, 2026

– Victory for the Columbus Blue Jackets.