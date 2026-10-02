Three points for Michael Hage and a solid performance by Jacob Fowler

On this Friday night, there were two games for Montreal Canadiens fans to watch: the season opener for the Laval Rocket and Michael Hage in Michigan.

For the University of Michigan Wolverines, it was a walk in the park as they faced off against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Michael Hage's team added some big names this summer, including Landon DuPont and J.P. Hurlbert.

Michigan won 7-2, and Hage stood out with two goals and an assist, in addition to recording six shots on goal.

Here's his first goal of the season. A beautiful shot off a pass, followed by a… unique celebration.

A snipe from Michael Hage! pic.twitter.com/sfqCTGkJjg — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 3, 2026

He also quickly added an assist on Jayden Perron's goal.

Added an assist on Jayden Perron's goal. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 3, 2026

Hage, however, had no intention of stopping there, scoring a second goal midway through the third period.

It wasn't the prettiest goal, but it's the result that counts.

Marco D'Amico also noted that he was excellent at the faceoff circle.

Hage is definitely setting his sights on the Hobey Baker Award (NCAA Player of the Year) with this start to the season.

Michael Hage finished his season opener with: 2 goals

, 1 assist

, 3 points 13/21 on faceoffs (62%) https://t.co/VqAboLmf6O — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 3, 2026

As for the Rocket, things were a bit tougher, as they lost 2-0.

The Syracuse Crunch dominated the first two periods (20-8 in shots), but thanks to Jacob Fowler's brilliance in net, the Rocket stayed in the game.

Honestly, without Fowler, the game could very well have ended 5-0 for the Crunch, or even 6-0.

Fowler was outstanding, making several key saves throughout the game.

Here's one of his big saves in the second period:

If he keeps this up, it might not be long before we see him make the jump to the NHL. It will likely take a trade or poor performances from at least one of the goalies for him to be called up, but he seems determined to push management to make it happen.

Overall, the Rocket was very disappointing, except in the third period: second-best on the puck, lack of intensity, lack of discipline, and poor decisions.

Fowler was one of the few who played well, and the giant Tyler Thorpe also performed well, even if it wasn't the best game of his career (as was the case for all Rocket skaters in this game).

He even took the opportunity to dish out a beating to Tristan Allard early in the game.

As for David Reinbacher, he also played well. He was very unassuming, as is usually the case, but he didn't stand out either. Still, he had some very strong shifts during the game.

The Rocket isn't exactly playing a great game in their home opener right now, but the Canadiens will be pleased with the performances of Jacob Fowler and David Reinbacher on their return to the AHL. It was much tougher for Owen Beck, in particular. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 3, 2026

However, while the Rocket were shorthanded in the third period, Reinbacher sent the puck into the stands, giving the Crunch a 1-minute, 42-second 5-on-3 power play. Fowler was powerless to stop the Crunch's second goal during that double power play. It was a costly goal.

Despite a strong third period by the Rocket (20-11 in shots in that period), Daniel Jacob's team had to admit defeat.

In a Nutshell

– Binnington will also be one to watch in the goaltending market.

Nick Kypreos: On Jordan Binnington's future: A player to watch because he's heading into the final year of his contract with the Blues; until Connor Hellebuyck is traded, Binnington takes a back seat in the goalie market – Sportsnet (9/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 2, 2026

– Mason McTavish needed just one minute and 34 seconds to score in his Blues debut.

WELCOME TO THE BLUES!!! Mason McTavish finds the back of the net just 1:34 into his Blues debut pic.twitter.com/RnnRrnRr8Y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 3, 2026

– The Capitals ultimately won 5-2 against the defending champions.