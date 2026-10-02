Dylan Larkin Booed by Red Wings Fans

Dylan Larkin was certainly one of the most polarizing figures in the hockey world this summer.

The former captain of the Detroit Red Wings, as you well know, requested a trade.

And as you might expect, his reception at the Wings' first home game wasn't exactly warm.

Imagine if Nick Suzuki asked for a trade… All the fans would go crazy.

In Detroit, fans decided to boo #71 at the top of their lungs during his pregame introduction before the game against the Rangers.

Dylan Larkin got BOO'D during the Wings' home opener introductions pic.twitter.com/x58up8q11S — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2026

I probably would have been among those who booed Larkin. There's certainly a lack of respect, but you have to look at both sides of the coin.

From Larkin's perspective, he's simply fed up with being in Detroit after being sold on the famous “Yzerplan.”

Well, Steve Yzerman isn't there anymore, but he doesn't necessarily want to wait around before getting a chance to win.

In this game between the Wings and the Rangers, things got off to a really bad start for the home team.

New York scored the first goal of the game early on, and in the stands, fans were chanting “Sell the team.”

We have a “sell the team” chant five minutes into the Red Wings' season pic.twitter.com/QSC12ck1Uk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 2, 2026

That's something else, though. The game has barely started, and the fans already want to sell the team…

I guess the fans are just so fed up with not seeing results.

In a nutshell

– That's a very interesting proposal. The question is: what would the Panthers offer for Larkin?

If Sasha Barkov is out long-term, Dylan Larkin will be a Florida Panther by next Friday. pic.twitter.com/mNlECNL06w — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 2, 2026

– What a shot by Cole Hutson.

That was an absolute RIP from Cole Hutson for his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/fkBbyvy3Za — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

– Alex Tuch is off to a strong start.

THE ALEX TUCH ERA IN WASHINGTON IS OFF TO A HOT START He scores his second goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/XsmJeForOm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 2, 2026

– The Blackhawks must already be eagerly awaiting Connor Bedard's return.

– Must-read.