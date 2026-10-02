Martin St-Louis is very involved with Chris Kreider

It took a while for Canadiens fans to put the Kreider-Price incident behind them.

When you see what he can bring to the team, it helps calm things down.

However, it's never easy for a newcomer to adjust to a new environment, a new system of play, and new teammates.

Some will get off to a great start in their new colors, others will adapt more quickly, but generally, it takes some time to adjust.

That's why Martin St-Louis is spending a lot of time with #22, as reported by Renaud Lavoie on TVA Sports.

Our reporter @renlavoietva with the latest news from Pittsburgh https://t.co/qiJ51bSh19 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 2, 2026

It's great to see the head coach helping his new player adjust more easily by working closely with him.

Renaud Lavoie notes that the discussions aren't about whether or not Kreider understands, but rather are meant to check in with him to understand his expectations. The discussions focus primarily on the team's offensive and defensive systems.

Lavoie also added that Kreider sees Nick Suzuki as the team's “computer.” With his very high hockey IQ, this allows him to contribute in many different ways during a game.

Lavoie took the opportunity during a Q&A session to ask him whether the team met his expectations before he chose the club. His response:

“It's even better than I expected. Nobody had to sell me on anything.” – Chris Kreider

Clearly, Kreider seems very happy to be with the Habs.

In a Nutshell

– There are certainly similarities between the two.

Tyrel Bauer & Matt Rempe: • both played for the Seattle Thunderbirds•

both are from Calgary,

Alberta• both are heavyweight champions (AHL & NHL)

• both were drafted in the 2020 draft (164th & 165th overall)

• both got into a fight within 2 minutes of their NHL debut What a story. pic.twitter.com/YZ44yYSH39 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) October 3, 2026

– Listen to this.

21 Years Together | Crosby, Letang, Malkin: The Penguins' Core Breaks Longevity Records https://t.co/TEuNDxFcZ2 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 3, 2026

– So close to the goal.