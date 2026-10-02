Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 127

In this episode of the podcast, Félix Forget and Charles-Alexis Brisebois chatted about the second-place playoffs and set the stage for the division series.

Enjoy the episode.

Just a reminder that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We're recording live to answer everyone's questions, and we'll keep you updated on our playoff schedule as it develops.

However, those who prefer to listen in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the major podcast platforms at any time.

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