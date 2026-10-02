MLB in Brief: Red Sox Players Upset | Tarik Skubal Tomorrow

Sonny Gray's teammates are upset

They didn't like the lack of respect shown during Game 2. They feel Gray was pulled too early.

Many in the Red Sox clubhouse felt Sonny Gray was disrespected when he was removed from Game 2 after 70 pitches, according to @Sean_McAdam. pic.twitter.com/RA1N11sG7w — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) October 2, 2026

Tarik Skubal tomorrow

Interesting…

The Dodgers will start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of the NLDS, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told @TheAthletic. The big deadline acquisition will take the mound to kick off the Dodgers' quest for a three-peat: https://t.co/koxlWdqCmO — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 2, 2026

Hagen Smith tomorrow

He'll be the White Sox's starting pitcher.

Hagen Smith will start Game 1 for the White Sox against Cleveland tomorrow. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 2, 2026

The Dodgers' Situation

Will they play the villains for a third year in a row?

MLB is gearing up for an existential battle. Until then, the Dodgers—the dynasty at the center of the storm—say they've got one more in them. “We can't really think about that s—. We've just got to take care of business, win, and make everybody more mad.” https://t.co/pbOPNTrxhL — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) October 2, 2026

Don Mattingly and His Job

He wants what's best for the Phillies.

Don Mattingly on whether he earned the right to return as the Phillies' manager. Mattingly was named interim manager in April after the team started 9-19. pic.twitter.com/nWrTfLMdJf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 2, 2026

The Importance of Home Runs

In the playoffs, hitting more home runs than the opponent helps you win.

Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson each homered in NL Wild Card Game 3 . Braves pitchers held the Phillies homerless tonight . Teams that out-homer their opponents are 6-1 this #Postseason https://t.co/eGsCpoV7yS pic.twitter.com/hg1GXJ5WwY — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 2, 2026

The Playoff Bracket

What are your predictions?

And then there were eight. pic.twitter.com/ojxFyln6HS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 2, 2026

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