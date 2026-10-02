MLB in Brief: Red Sox Players Upset | Tarik Skubal Tomorrow
Sonny Gray's teammates are upset
They didn't like the lack of respect shown during Game 2. They feel Gray was pulled too early.
Tarik Skubal tomorrow
Interesting…
Hagen Smith tomorrow
He'll be the White Sox's starting pitcher.
The Dodgers' Situation
Will they play the villains for a third year in a row?
Don Mattingly and His Job
He wants what's best for the Phillies.
The Importance of Home Runs
In the playoffs, hitting more home runs than the opponent helps you win.
The Playoff Bracket
What are your predictions?
Created by humans, assisted by AI.