Division Series: Team Predictions

A best-of-three series goes by fast. As proof, in the blink of an eye, we're already in the Division Series, and that should mean some excellent baseball.

So, without further ado, here's what the members of the Passion MLB team are predicting for the Wild Card Series.

Passion MLB

Yankees vs. Rays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois: Tampa Bay in 5. Kevin Cash will find a way to shut down the Yankees' offense.

Félix Forget: New York in 4. The Yankees' rotation will continue its brilliant work and surprise the Rays in Tampa.

Maxime Trudeau: New York in 3. The Yankees have the momentum on their side, and nothing seems able to stop them right now. They're playing inspired and inspiring baseball.

Pascal Harvey: Tampa Bay in 5. The little details will make the difference, and the Rays excel in that area.

Sébastien Berrouard: Tampa Bay in 5. The Yankees aren't at 100%, and the Rays seem on a mission this year.

Yuan Labbé: Tampa Bay in 4. Situational baseball will carry the Rays to the next round.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Charles-Alexis: Cleveland in 4. The White Sox will run out of options on the mound.

Félix: Chicago in 4. It's hard to bet against the Pope's blessing (and against a young, uninhibited White Sox team).

Maxime: Chicago in 4. The Guardians won't be able to contain the young White Sox's offensive firepower.

Pascal: Cleveland in 4. The team managed by Stephen Vogt is more balanced and has the edge on the mound.

Sébastien: White Sox in 5. The young White Sox have no pressure, and the Guardians' offense is anemic.

Yuan: Cleveland in 5. Expect an excellent series, with the Guardians ultimately coming out on top thanks to their playoff experience.

Braves vs. Dodgers

Charles-Alexis: Los Angeles in 5. It'll be closer than people think… but the Dodgers are ready for their favorite month.

Félix: Los Angeles in 5. The Dodgers took the regular season lightly to prepare for the playoffs: they're beatable, but not just yet.

Maxime: Los Angeles in 3. The Braves' inaction at the trade deadline will come back to haunt them, especially against a flawless and well-rested team like the Dodgers.

Pascal: Los Angeles in 4. The Dodgers will get off to a strong start in their quest for a third consecutive title thanks to a team with few weaknesses.

Sébastien: Los Angeles in 4. This team is built for October baseball, and the Braves will run out of steam.

Yuan: Los Angeles in 4. The Dodgers' well-rested powerhouse will make short work of the Braves.

Brewers vs. Padres

Charles-Alexis: San Diego in 4. The machine is rolling, and the Brewers—who historically haven't always had success in the playoffs—won't be able to stop it.

Félix: Milwaukee in 5. This will be the best-of-four series, and the Padres will give the Brewers a run for their money, but Milwaukee has what it takes to live up to its ambitions.

Maxime: San Diego in 5. It'll come down to the final game, and the Padres' best players will outperform the Brewers' in the decisive game.

Pascal: San Diego in 5. Jacob Misiorowski won't be able to defeat the Padres on his own.

Sébastien: Milwaukee in 4. The Padres' pitching staff can't do it all on its own against a well-rounded team.

Yuan: Milwaukee in 4. This is simply the year the Brewers take it to the next level.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.