Yankees vs. Rays: Setting the Stage for the Series

In a playoff format that makes no sense, the New York Yankees now have to face the best team in the entire American League—the Tampa Bay Rays—even though they finished in second place. And this comes after they faced the Boston Red Sox, the third-best team.

That said, we're likely in for quite a baseball spectacle in this matchup.

The Pitchers

The mound has certainly been the Rays' strength this season, particularly due to their low walk rate, which has earned them a team ERA of 3.72. For their part, the Yankees posted the lowest ERA in all of MLB at 3.24.

The dominant Cam Schlittler and Max Fried will start Games 2 and 3 for New York, while Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will round out the rotation. Cole will take the mound for Game 1.

The Cole Train comes to Tampa for ALDS Game 1 #RepBX pic.twitter.com/uTSBdY0ba3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 2, 2026

On the other side, Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta will be ones to watch, having posted a 3.25 ERA with the Rays in ten regular-season starts. Additionally, Griffin Jax will likely serve as an opener for several innings, which is nothing new for him.

In the bullpen, both teams are very well-stocked, even if they aren't built the same way.

Position Players

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rays' hitters posted a collective batting average of .258 and recorded the lowest strikeout rate in Major League Baseball. Only the Colorado Rockies saw fewer pitches per at-bat than the Rays, and only the Milwaukee Brewers hit to the opposite field more often than Tampa Bay.

Young Junior Caminero will certainly lead the charge for this offense, though other key players—such as Yandy Diaz, to name just one—can also get the job done.

On the other end of the spectrum, we saw the full power of the New York hitters on display in the Wild Card Series, and we're likely to see some fireworks once again against a pitching staff that isn't exactly known for striking batters out.

It will be interesting to see if captain Aaron Judge is in the lineup and how Giancarlo Stanton will be utilized, given that he didn't get a single at-bat in the previous round.

The Managers

Rays manager Kevin Cash needs no introduction. He's among the best in MLB at making adjustments and finding matchups that exploit the opponent's weaknesses, and we'll see even more of that in a short five-game series.

His counterpart, Aaron Boone, is no slouch either, as he's no stranger to October baseball. He'll need to build on his strong work this season despite the absence of several key players as the series progresses.

The Unpredictables

Were the Rays just a solid regular-season team, or are they equipped to go deep into the postseason? Will the rest they got in the first round be a factor for them?

Will the Yankees' starting rotation and power continue to deliver? Will “The Judge” be in the lineup, and if so, in what condition?

These are just some of the questions this series will answer.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.