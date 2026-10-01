The Braves are set to face the Dodgers

Tonight, the Atlanta Braves hosted the Philadelphia Phillies in a one-off game.

It was a highly anticipated division showdown.

The Phillies chose to put Aaron Nola on the mound… and early in the game, he didn't exactly live up to his managers' expectations.

In the first inning, after four batters, the score was 3-0. Michael Harris II hit a three-run homer after his teammates drew two walks.

MICHAEL HARRIS II GOES YARD! Game 3 is off and running! pic.twitter.com/sdBOmZmCDd — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Nola ended up pitching for less than two innings, even though his last start (which also went poorly) was five days ago. #RegularSeasonBreak

Ray Kerr, meanwhile, was slated to be an opener for the Braves. But he pitched longer than Nola in his first postseason start, thanks in large part to his defense.

The spin throw from Mauricio Dubón

The pick from Matt Olson What a beautiful play by the @Braves defense! pic.twitter.com/fpAJ8LPwWx — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2026

Kerr didn't allow any runs in 3.1 innings of work. He was excellent.

The Phillies, meanwhile, quickly turned to Zack Wheeler. It was the right move, and manager Don Mattingly will have decisions to make if they advance to the Division Series.

The problem for the Phillies? Early in the game, they didn't put themselves in a position to worry about the series against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies went 5-0 with a two-run homer.

The Phillies pulled within 5-1, but the Braves maintained their five-run lead as Matt Olson hit a solo home run.

Then, with the score 6-2 and the Phillies gaining momentum, the Braves brought in Chris Sale. This likely makes up for his bullpen session between starts, but will he be able to pitch on Saturday? Sunday?

Chris Sale out of the bullpen in October is Demon Time personified. pic.twitter.com/EIPuPPyA4t — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 2, 2026

Sale hadn't pitched in relief in the playoffs since the 2018 World Series.

So the Braves have eliminated the Phillies. They'll face the Dodgers in the Division Series.

PMLB

Russell Martin inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to 4-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and Silver Slugger – Russell Martin – on his election to the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/b6liqwyPuV — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 2, 2026

Jameson Taillon will undergo elbow surgery, but he hopes to pitch in 2027.

Reinvigorated by his brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays, Jameson Taillon will undergo elbow surgery next week with the goal of resuming his career once he's back to full health, reports @ShiDavidi. https://t.co/CnhO9w5mP0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 1, 2026

The playoff schedule.

Full Division Series schedule pic.twitter.com/50S2GDejOk — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 2, 2026

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