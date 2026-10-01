MLB in Brief: Torey Lovullo Stays | Willson Contreras’s Demands

Torey Lovullo is staying

The manager has signed a two-year contract.

Source confirms: Torey Lovullo is returning as Diamondbacks manager on a two-year deal. First reported by @nickpiecoro and @SteveGilbertMLB — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 1, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong is critical of himself

He knows he needs to step up in big games.

PCA: “To start, I [need to] show up. If I show up when it matters in these games, I think that would help us immediately.” (Via: @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/ABL666EGrL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2026

Roman Anthony: Did the Red Sox Ask Too Much of Him?

That's what Ken Rosenthal believes.

“While I apologized to Craig Breslow for some of the things I wrote, I'm not apologizing for this.” @Ken_Rosenthal believes the Red Sox asked too much of Roman Anthony. pic.twitter.com/E5ADOogeXV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2026

The Byron Buxton Case

He'll be on rehab until Christmas.

Byron Buxton is expected to remain in rehab until Christmas and then begin his return to baseball. #MNTwins https://t.co/Y3z1Jv9CDI — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) October 1, 2026

What will the Astros do?

Changes are expected.

After another Wild Card series loss, changes are coming to the Astros – https://t.co/RIo19IGpfh — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 1, 2026

What a story

From a convenience store clerk to a playoff starter…

Not too long ago, Ray Kerr was working at 7-Eleven and a movie theater, thinking his baseball career was over. Now, Ray Kerr is the Braves' Game 3 starter tonight. A story about resilience, gratitude, and redemption. Read it for free https://t.co/8AuTaf3HPx — Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88) October 1, 2026

Willson Contreras's Demands

More talent.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.