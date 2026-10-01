MLB in Brief: Torey Lovullo Stays | Willson Contreras’s Demands

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Torey Lovullo Stays | Willson Contreras’s Demands
Credit: SI.com

Torey Lovullo is staying

The manager has signed a two-year contract.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is critical of himself

He knows he needs to step up in big games.

Roman Anthony: Did the Red Sox Ask Too Much of Him?

That's what Ken Rosenthal believes.

The Byron Buxton Case

He'll be on rehab until Christmas.

What will the Astros do?

Changes are expected.

What a story

From a convenience store clerk to a playoff starter…

Willson Contreras's Demands

More talent.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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