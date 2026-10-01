MLB in Brief: Torey Lovullo Stays | Willson Contreras’s Demands
Torey Lovullo is staying
The manager has signed a two-year contract.
Pete Crow-Armstrong is critical of himself
He knows he needs to step up in big games.
PCA: “To start, I [need to] show up. If I show up when it matters in these games, I think that would help us immediately.”
(Via: @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/ABL666EGrL
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2026
Roman Anthony: Did the Red Sox Ask Too Much of Him?
That's what Ken Rosenthal believes.
“While I apologized to Craig Breslow for some of the things I wrote, I'm not apologizing for this.” @Ken_Rosenthal believes the Red Sox asked too much of Roman Anthony. pic.twitter.com/E5ADOogeXV
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2026
The Byron Buxton Case
He'll be on rehab until Christmas.
Byron Buxton is expected to remain in rehab until Christmas and then begin his return to baseball. #MNTwins https://t.co/Y3z1Jv9CDI
— DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) October 1, 2026
What will the Astros do?
Changes are expected.
After another Wild Card series loss, changes are coming to the Astros – https://t.co/RIo19IGpfh
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 1, 2026
What a story
From a convenience store clerk to a playoff starter…
Not too long ago, Ray Kerr was working at 7-Eleven and a movie theater, thinking his baseball career was over.
Now, Ray Kerr is the Braves' Game 3 starter tonight.
A story about resilience, gratitude, and redemption.
Read it for free https://t.co/8AuTaf3HPx
— Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88) October 1, 2026
Willson Contreras's Demands
More talent.
Willson Contreras: “We need more talent.”
(via @TheBeatwriter) pic.twitter.com/JsbLODXT7K
— Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) October 1, 2026
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