“I feel like Atlanta would be a good fit for Sonny Gray”

Yesterday, Sonny Gray was the Red Sox's starting pitcher. He didn't pitch badly, but Chad Tracy got him out before he had a chance to really make his mark on the game.

Would he have helped his team? Did his manager make the right call? We'll never know.

But what we do know, however, is that the man himself is upset. He wanted to stay in the game, and being pulled in the fifth inning didn't sit well with him.

Last night, in the heat of the moment, it prompted him to say he didn't know if he wanted to come back to town.

When Sonny Gray was asked if the Red Sox were a destination he'd want to return to… “I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/YBWE1SRZth — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 1, 2026

Does he still feel that way this morning, or has he calmed down? Once again, it's hard to say.

But since the Red Sox have been heavily criticized by many players for the advanced stats culture that reigns in the city, one has to wonder if Gray really wants to leave.

And the answer might just be yes.

If he really wants to leave, he can. The Red Sox have a contract option on him for 2027, but he can decline it and leave money on the table.

In short, he can become a free agent if he feels like leaving.

On that note, Christopher Smith (who covers the Red Sox) said that, in his opinion, the Atlanta Braves could be a good destination for the Tennessee native.

I feel like the Atlanta Braves would be a good destination for Sonny Gray this offseason. Closer to home. Winning organization. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 1, 2026

We can all agree that if he wants to go somewhere else and give himself a chance to win, Atlanta would be a good fit for him.

And I get the feeling that Alex Anthopoulos might be interested in the pitcher who had a great season with the Red Sox in 2026.

The team is counting on Chris Sale (who isn't getting any younger), but the current playoffs are showing us that the team is in trouble.

Tonight, in a one-and-done game, there will be a starter: Ray Keer. He'll pitch before Grant Holmes, who'll log some innings against Aaron Nola.

“You wonder which of these starting pitchers—in Holmes' case, the workhorse—will blink.” @Ken_Rosenthal looks ahead to Game 3 in Atlanta tonight… pic.twitter.com/GBHu5Dxgiw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2026

The Braves have two solid (and healthy) starters right now, but that's not enough.

And Tyler Mahle could leave as a free agent this winter, which means adding a solid starter this offseason would be far from a luxury.

Remember that Gray was linked to the Braves this summer, when it was thought that Boston would be a seller. But let's also remember that Gray might just choose to retire, too.

Yes, the last few days have highlighted major problems in Boston. And it's possible that Gray doesn't want to be part of the solution. #LittleGeniuses

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