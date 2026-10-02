Olivier Cool Is Closing In on a Record with the Rouge et Or

Back in action after missing the first two games of the season due to a lower-body injury, Victor Cool quickly reestablished himself as a key part of the Laval Rouge et Or's offense.

His performances are also bringing him closer to a major milestone in the history of the Quebec university program.

With 18 career receiving touchdowns, the Montmorency Nomades wide receiver now ranks second in Rouge et Or history. He is ahead of Julian Feoli-Gudino and Félix Faubert-Lussier, who each have 17 touchdowns.

Cool acknowledges, however, that this record wasn't on his mind when he made his return. He became aware of his historic standing when he heard the news during a game broadcast.

He could now set his sights on Kevin Mital's mark, who scored 22 touchdowns during his college career, including 12 in the 2022 season. That year, Mital won the Hec Crighton Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in Canadian college football.

The chance to surpass his former teammate holds special significance for Cool. The two players have developed a strong bond since the wide receiver arrived at Laval. Mital had actually encouraged him in 2024, when Cool seemed poised to approach his record of 12 touchdowns in a single season.

Cool's Return Revitalizes Laval's Offense

Head coach Glen Constantin is also delighted to have his star receiver back. According to him, Cool's return has given the Rouge et Or's offense a new boost.

In just two games this season, Cool has already racked up 15 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns. For his part, quarterback Victor Charland has been remarkably efficient, with a 71.9% completion rate. Among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 75 passes, he remains the only one who has not thrown an interception.

With four games still to play, Cool has plenty of opportunities to continue making his mark in the Rouge et Or's record books.

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