The NFL reportedly admits to a major mistake against Sean McVay’s Rams

The NFL finds itself at the center of a controversy after acknowledging—according to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay—that a defensive pass interference (DPI) penalty should not have been called in the final minutes of the game against the Denver Broncos.

The call directly contributed to the game's outcome being overturned.

With just over a minute left to play, the Rams were leading 26-23 when defensive back Josh Wallace intercepted a pass from Bo Nix. The play was, however, nullified after a defensive pass interference penalty was called against Wallace. Denver was thus awarded a first down and ultimately scored a rushing touchdown to take a 30-26 lead with 47 seconds left on the clock.

After the game, the Rams submitted the footage to the NFL for a review of the call. McVay later stated that the league had informed them that Wallace should not have been penalized. Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant also acknowledged after the game that he had exaggerated the contact in order to draw a call from the officials.

The incident, however, raises another issue: that of transparency surrounding communications between the NFL and the teams. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out that a defensive interference penalty remains a call based on the officials' judgment. According to him, the fact that the league publicly acknowledges after the fact that such a decision was incorrect could set a precedent, particularly in a context where sports betting plays a significant role in the NFL's ecosystem.

Florio also points out that this type of communication between the league and a team is generally treated as confidential. He therefore wonders about the circumstances that allowed McVay to make the NFL's response public.

For the Rams, however, the goal remains to learn from the incident. McVay explained that his primary interest was in understanding what his players could learn from the call and in obtaining guidance on how to avoid a similar situation.

The acknowledgment of a refereeing error after a game is not entirely new in the NFL. However, when a subjective call occurs at a pivotal moment and directly alters a possession leading to the game-winning touchdown, media attention is particularly intense.

This incident therefore brings the issue of transparency in officiating decisions back into the spotlight, as the NFL also seeks to maintain fans' trust in the integrity of its games.

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