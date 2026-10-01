Bruno Marchand welcomes the construction of a soccer stadium

Plans for a new stadium in Quebec City—intended, in particular, to host a potential Canadian Football League (CFL) team—are gaining momentum, as Mayor Bruno Marchand views this possibility as an opportunity to transform the ExpoCité area.

However, the project remains contingent on several decisions and the securing of funding. (Le Soleil

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The old Colisée must first be demolished. According to Bruno Marchand, construction could begin in 2027. The mayor of Quebec City hopes, however, that this first step will be completed quickly and at the lowest possible cost, even though the exact form the future facility might take has not yet been decided. (TVA Nouvelles⁠

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The idea being discussed in recent days is that of a stadium with approximately 25,000 seats, which could allow Quebec City to host a new CFL team. The league has confirmed that it has held discussions with a serious local group and has described Quebec City as a market that offers several desirable characteristics for a potential expansion. (Sportsnet.ca⁠

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For Bruno Marchand, however, the facility should not be designed solely for football. Instead, the mayor would like to see a multipurpose stadium that could be used by various sports and by the community year-round.

In particular, he mentioned the possibility of a dome that would allow sports activities to continue during the winter. Soccer, rugby, cheerleading, and flag football, among others, could benefit from such a facility. This approach would aim to maximize the site's use rather than create a facility that is occupied only during professional events. (TVA Nouvelles⁠

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The mayor also hopes the development will include housing and retail spaces. He links this vision to a potential extension of the tramway toward Vanier and Lebourgneuf, passing through the ExpoCité area. (TVA Nouvelles⁠

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Funding, however, remains a central issue. Recent reports indicate the project could cost up to approximately $350 million, but Bruno Marchand stresses that it is still too early to determine the exact costs since the stadium's specifications have not yet been finalized.

The CFL, for its part, has confirmed that discussions regarding an expansion into Quebec City are ongoing, without officially announcing the arrival of a new team. (Sportsnet.ca

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The situation could therefore continue to evolve over the coming months, particularly depending on decisions regarding the old Colisée, funding, and the potential design of the future stadium.

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