The Padres are set to face the Brewers

Last night, there were four baseball games. And three teams didn't make it through.

After seeing the Phillies advance (and force the Braves to play Game 3 at 8 p.m. tonight to determine the Dodgers' opponent), three other teams were eliminated.

The White Sox (who will head to Cleveland) beat the Astros. The Yankees (who will head to Tampa Bay) will face the Rays.

And late last night, the Padres swept the Cubs to earn the right to face the Brewers in the division series.

The Padres won 4-1.

In the early innings, Kevin Gausman faltered. The pitcher, who had been dealing with shoulder pain in recent days, allowed Xander Bogaerts and Ethan Salas to drive in a run each.

Nico Hoerner cut into the Padres' lead, but the home team kept pushing. In the fourth, Gausman put a runner on base before being pulled from the game.

And Gavin Sheets hit a two-run pinch-hit home run to make it 4-1 in one fell swoop.

TWO-RUN PINCH-HIT HOME RUN BY GAVIN SHEETS pic.twitter.com/N8wT3ESySz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 1, 2026

With the Padres' bullpen, that was enough. Neither team scored any runs after that.

In fact, the Cubs' powerful offense has scored only one run in two games. That's obviously not enough, and the team's stars haven't delivered.

Bregman and Pete Crow-Armstrong: 0-for-15 with 8 strikeouts in this series . The Cubs have a lot more issues than just that in this series. But you usually won't win if your stars put up those numbers. — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 1, 2026

So over the next two days, there will be just one game: the Phillies vs. the Braves at 8 p.m. tonight. Friday will be a day off for everyone.

On Saturday, there will be four games on the schedule: the Division Series will get underway.

The Phillies will take on the Braves in the decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. And see below for the Division Series schedules beginning on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/VIOlsQ0Iyf — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2026

PMLB

Padres owners take a jab at the Dodgers.

New Padres owner takes hilarious ‘dinosaurs' jab at Dodgers – and fans immediately fire back https://t.co/kUyYG2rgrf pic.twitter.com/4bjDDWAIYl — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 1, 2026

He never stops, does he?

The expected Cam Schlittler jab has arrived. pic.twitter.com/70Um4CUNED — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) October 1, 2026

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