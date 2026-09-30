The Astros are out of the playoffs

After losing the first game of their Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox and then publicly criticizing their own fans, the Houston Astros players were trying to avoid elimination in the second game of the series between the two teams.

For the occasion, Hunter Brown was called upon to save the day for Houston, while Sean Burke tried to propel his team to the next round.

And to say the least, things didn't start as planned for the Astros, as the White Sox took the lead right from the start of the first inning thanks to RBI singles by Kyle Teel, Andrew Benintendi, and Tristan Peters. Let's just say Yordan Alvarez has had better outings.

Disastrous start for the Astros, and the White Sox lead 1-0! Yordan Alvarez drops one, RBI hit, Nick Allen error pic.twitter.com/VEEGO7nhb3 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2026

That was the end of Brown's outing on the mound; he lasted just two-thirds of an inning.

The Astros, however, cut into the lead in the very next half-inning with a solo home run by Jeremy Pena. Then, Cam Smith followed his teammate's lead late in the second inning, and Jose Altuve did the same in the fourth. The score was now 4-3 in Chicago's favor.

Chase Meidroth, however, set the record straight in the sixth inning by sending Bryan Abreu's pitch deep into left field for a three-run home run.

CHASE MEIDROTH THREE-RUN HOMER White Sox have broken it open! pic.twitter.com/kKMHbmpdxL — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

The Astros were never able to come back from behind and are now out of the playoff picture. They'll surely tell you it's their own fans' fault.

For their part, the White Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series, which begins Saturday.

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