The Phillies tie the series: There will be a decisive game

After watching the Phillies lose the first game of the 2026 playoffs, Don Mattingly's team was back in action this afternoon in Atlanta.

Would this be the interim manager's last game at the helm of the Phillies? The question goes beyond that, but the players have a say in the matter.

Facing Tyler Mahle, who has been on a roll since the Braves acquired him, Bryce Harper got his team on the board.

He made it 1-0 Phillies.

Bryce Harper and the @Phillies are on the board first in Game 2! pic.twitter.com/6Pi28Iv8VP — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

The Braves, however, weren't done yet. By the end of the first inning, the score was already tied.

Cristopher Sanchez watched as Matt Olson drove in Ronald Acuña Jr.

Matt Olson drives in Acuña and the Braves answer in the first! pic.twitter.com/GGG5Quy2X6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2026

It took a while for the offenses to get going, but it finally happened. In the seventh, the Braves put runners on base.

And the Phillies, with their defense—which had been overhauled following the Luis Arraez trade—did their part.

A sacrifice bunt was successful because the Phillies unsuccessfully attempted to throw to second base. Then, Bryce Harper forgot how to play baseball: 2-1 Braves.

Matt Olson hit a sacrifice fly later to make it 3-1… but it's Harper's error that's grabbing everyone's attention.

DRAKE BALDWIN COMES THROUGH AS THE BRAVES TAKE THE LEAD IN THE 7TH! pic.twitter.com/R6hBHRekdd — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

But the Phillies bounced back.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper (who remembered how to play baseball) each hit a home run. And suddenly it was 3-3.

BRYCE HARPER

WITH BACK-TO-BACK

HOMERUNS—THE GAME IS TIED pic.twitter.com/fiIJdIM4oz — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

The Braves then sent in their closer in the ninth, with the score tied. And three batters later, he was pulled.

Young Didier Fuentes was brought in to replace the trusted reliever in the bottom of the ninth to face the heart of the lineup. And that resulted in a home run in the 10th.

ALEC BOHM GO-AHEAD HOMER PHILLIES LEAD IN THE 10TH pic.twitter.com/S4wFOFyDq1 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

The game ultimately ended with a score of 4-3. There will be a decisive game tomorrow between the two teams.

It's going to be exciting.

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