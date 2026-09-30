MLB in Brief: Mystery Surrounding Aaron Judge | No Roman Anthony

The Mystery Surrounding Aaron Judge

Why wasn't he introduced at the stadium yesterday?

The Yankees announced all of their players during introductions last night, including inactive players, except for Aaron Judge. “I thought it was a little unusual, to say the least,” says @DaveSims_. pic.twitter.com/s8MkTrn4K9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 30, 2026

No Roman Anthony

No surprise.

As expected, no Roman Anthony in the Red Sox lineup: Jones DH, Rutschman C, Contreras 1B, Abreu RF, Rafaela CF, Durbin 3B, Sogard 2B, Story SS, Eaton LF, Gray P — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) September 30, 2026

The Tarik Skubal Case

Is he what the Mets need?

On the idea of Tarik Skubal and the Mets, the Mets' offseason pitching outlook, and their multiple pitching needs: https://t.co/eypSQfMxpL — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) September 29, 2026

A Lance-style series and a count for baseball?

Why not?

As some of you may know, to keep my sanity, I'm turning the Peanut Project into a few fictional projects. One of them is Elle Est Partie: The Return, which is like Succession meets Lance et Compte. When I first mentioned this, I got to meet Mr. Tremblay (who wrote Lance et…pic.twitter.com/ieCM9FUTks — Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) September 30, 2026

Kyle Tucker Needs to Redeem Himself

If he performs well in the playoffs, everything will be fine.

Kyle Tucker is aware of the narrative regarding his perceived lack of effort. He knows he has vastly underperformed in his first year in LA. He also knows that three good weeks in October can change all of this. On Tucker, w/ @FabianArdaya: https://t.co/mihI5bB0Wc — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 30, 2026

Key Quote

Sean Burke has nothing else in his life but baseball. He's determined to win.

An all-time classic from Sean Burke. pic.twitter.com/G8gvIcWCP1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 30, 2026

Bennett Sousa Apologizes

He had no business insulting Astros fans.

Astros reliever Bennett Sousa apologized on Wednesday for his comments about the Astros' fanbase following Game 1 of the Wild Card series. Sousa's full apology, given to @TheAthletic in the dugout tunnel today, can be read for free here – https://t.co/GoOry9VQ8P — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 30, 2026

Speaking of the Astros: if Joe Espada doesn't stay, he could be in high demand.

.@JonHeyman shares insight into Joe Espada's future in Houston: “He will likely be a free agent—and a very coveted one at that.” pic.twitter.com/Cb4Qeamf3b — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 30, 2026

Spencer Miles as the starter?

Possible.

Some notes from Ross Atkins' conversation with reporters after the press conference:

– Santander is still in Dunedin; the Jays want him to prepare for outfield play–

Clement “will have to earn” the second base job. “But he always has

.”– Spencer Miles is capable of pitching as a starter or reliever, but it's a “difficult decision” that the Jays and he must make as soon as possible — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 30, 2026

Daulton Varsho undergoes wrist surgery

His season is over.

Daulton Varsho underwent left arthroscopic wrist surgery yesterday, the #Astros tell us. He's out for the 2026 season. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) September 30, 2026

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