MLB in Brief: Mystery Surrounding Aaron Judge | No Roman Anthony
The Mystery Surrounding Aaron Judge
Why wasn't he introduced at the stadium yesterday?
No Roman Anthony
No surprise.
The Tarik Skubal Case
Is he what the Mets need?
A Lance-style series and a count for baseball?
Why not?
Kyle Tucker Needs to Redeem Himself
If he performs well in the playoffs, everything will be fine.
Kyle Tucker is aware of the narrative regarding his perceived lack of effort. He knows he has vastly underperformed in his first year in LA.
He also knows that three good weeks in October can change all of this.
On Tucker, w/ @FabianArdaya: https://t.co/mihI5bB0Wc
— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 30, 2026
Key Quote
Sean Burke has nothing else in his life but baseball. He's determined to win.
An all-time classic from Sean Burke. pic.twitter.com/G8gvIcWCP1
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 30, 2026
Bennett Sousa Apologizes
He had no business insulting Astros fans.
Speaking of the Astros: if Joe Espada doesn't stay, he could be in high demand.
Spencer Miles as the starter?
Possible.
Daulton Varsho undergoes wrist surgery
His season is over.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.