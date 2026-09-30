MLB in Brief: Mystery Surrounding Aaron Judge | No Roman Anthony

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Mystery Surrounding Aaron Judge | No Roman Anthony
Credit: Yahoo Sports

The Mystery Surrounding Aaron Judge

Why wasn't he introduced at the stadium yesterday?

No Roman Anthony

No surprise.

The Tarik Skubal Case

Is he what the Mets need?

A Lance-style series and a count for baseball?

Why not?

Kyle Tucker Needs to Redeem Himself

If he performs well in the playoffs, everything will be fine.

Key Quote

Sean Burke has nothing else in his life but baseball. He's determined to win.

Bennett Sousa Apologizes

He had no business insulting Astros fans.

Speaking of the Astros: if Joe Espada doesn't stay, he could be in high demand.

Spencer Miles as the starter?

Possible.

Daulton Varsho undergoes wrist surgery

His season is over.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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