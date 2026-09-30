The potential work stoppage isn’t worrying the Blue Jays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The potential work stoppage isn’t worrying the Blue Jays
Credit: X

This morning, Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro appeared before the Toronto media to conduct a post-season review.

They probably weren't looking forward to it, of course. They'd imagined themselves in the playoffs.

Obviously, the team is disappointed with how things turned out (and grateful for the fans' support) during the 2026 season.

Hey, while we're on the subject of the obvious: the team believes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will bounce back in the 2027 season.

What I'm taking away from this is that management doesn't seem afraid of a potential work stoppage. They won't say otherwise, but…

Ross Atkins (who's taking the blame for the season) said the team needs to make elite acquisitions. And that, under normal circumstances, doesn't exactly come cheap.

Basically, since a potential salary cap (the club hasn't commented on this yet) wouldn't be imposed until 2027, the fact that the club is wealthy gives the GM some options.

After all, if the club signs players before December 1, that could allow them to have “acquired” players and take advantage of the owner's budget for a little longer.

Because yes, the team wants to make the playoffs again in 2027. So to do that, they'll need to boost the team's offense.

That much is clear.

Will the team—which is counting on Vladdy's strong comeback as well as the return to health of Addison Barger and Anthony Santander—add some power this winter?

Only time will tell.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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