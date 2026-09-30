Astros players criticize their own fans

We knew the series between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros wasn't going to be a spectacular show on the field. What we didn't know was that the show would take place off the field.

Indeed, after the White Sox won Game 1 of the Wild Card Series in Houston by a score of 6-3, the Astros players responded by lashing out at their own fans.

After another playoff loss at Daikin Park before an apathetic, booing crowd, the Astros didn't hold back. Free to read – https://t.co/QNZUaDzYpe pic.twitter.com/2mVCCal8UQ — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 30, 2026

Starting with reliever Bennett Sousa and his staggering 9.00 ERA in yesterday's game (and 6.00 in the regular season)—I have absolutely no idea why he was asked for his opinion.

I'm not going to lie to you—I was pretty furious in the dugout when I got there because of the boos. This team has put a lot on the line to be in a position to give the fans a playoff game. We want their support.

If you want support, kid, start by trying to put together a playoff-caliber team. Because the Astros simply don't belong in this fall dance.

As a result, the announced attendance at Daikin Park was 34,011 in a stadium with a capacity of 40,963, with empty seats visible throughout the stadium. And let's bet it won't be any better today (Wednesday) in the late afternoon.

It's understandable, however, as Christian Walker points out, that booing certainly won't help the Texas team's cause.

It's extremely frustrating as a home player. We're here, playing at home; we need encouragement. We need energy. We don't need boos. What good does that do at a time like this? Whatever the fans are feeling, we feel it a hundred times over. We're the ones out there. We're in the arena. We've worked like crazy all season to get ourselves into this position, and having guys get booed is frustrating.

Game 2 of this series tips off at 5 p.m. today. Sousa and Walker are probably expecting a standing ovation to start the game.

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