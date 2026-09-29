Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice Shine in Yankees Win

Tonight, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees faced off in the first game of their series.

The Yankees quickly took control of the game. Cam Schlittler, in particular, decided to take matters into his own hands on the mound. We'll come back to that.

Austin Wells drove in the first run early in the game, but it was Ben Rice who really stood out offensively. He hit a long ball in the fifth inning.

Then, later in the game, he drove in another run with a single to right field. The Boston duo (Schlittler and Rice) made their mark against the Red Sox.

But we can all agree that it was the Bombardiers' starting pitcher who really stole the show in the early innings of the game.

Once again, he was dominant. He threw 117 pitches over 6.1 innings without giving up a hit. He struck out no fewer than 10 batters. #Wow

The Red Sox, on the other hand, couldn't keep up.

And since Roman Anthony mysteriously left the game, it wasn't a great night for them.

Payton Tolle actually didn't do too badly, allowing just one run over 4.2 innings. He was pulled just before Rice's home run. Chad Tracy took the heat for that one.

And after that, the bullpen faltered. That's a problem.

It ultimately ended 9-0 for the Yankees, who will look to eliminate the Red Sox as early as tomorrow.

Because yes, Ben Rice added a grand slam to his tally late in the game…

Ben Rice is 4 for 5 with two home runs and six RBIs. He has as many hits tonight as he did the entire 2025 postseason. pic.twitter.com/oh70hBLaLM — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 30, 2026

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