The Astros Are on the Verge of Elimination

After watching the Braves win the first game of the series, the White Sox and the Astros began their best-of-three series.

The White Sox quickly took the lead. In the first inning, they scored off opener AJ Blubaugh.

Bryan King reached first base and advanced to second. However, he quickly gave up two runs to the White Sox.

Miguel Ullola then came in to save the day in a tough spot.

The guy has figured out how to make a name for himself in the playoffs, having been instrumental in getting the Astros out of trouble after a rough start to the season.

He may have given up a home run that put the White Sox up 4-0, but his single run allowed over three innings helped on a day that relied heavily on the bullpen.

Except that the White Sox, too, relied on relievers for Game 1. And that didn't stop them from getting the job done on the mound.

That allowed the White Sox to add to their lead in the fifth inning, making it 5-0.

But eventually, the home team (which is also the more experienced one) rallied. The Astros scored two runs on a home run by pinch hitter Nelson Velazquez.

The lead was thus cut to two runs.

The Astros are on the board Nelson Velázquez smashes a 2-run homer! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/Z9Vlw2Xixc — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2026

The White Sox, however, didn't back down. They scored in the seventh inning to make it 6-2.

But late in the eighth, the Astros loaded the bases. Jose Altuve, on a play that was reviewed, cut the lead to 6-3.

Jose Altuve is safe after Munetaka Murakami's foot came off the base, and it's 6-3 White Sox with the game-tying run coming to the plate pic.twitter.com/po1W5LrHC6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2026

The game ended 6-3, and the White Sox are now one win away from advancing to the division series. The Astros, meanwhile, are facing elimination.

The next game will take place tomorrow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.