Anthony Volpe has changed agents: Scott Boras now represents him

Anthony Volpe hasn't exactly had the career we hoped for with the Yankees. The young shortstop, due to his performance both offensively and defensively, has drawn the ire of Bronx fans.

He was long touted as one of the most promising young players in town—which is what makes all of this even more disappointing.

That said, he's clearly still part of the team's plans. The player, who is now playing second base, will be in the starting lineup tonight, taking Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s spot.

But Volpe has been making headlines for another reason in recent hours: he has decided to switch agents.

Previously represented by WME Sports, Volpe has now hired Scott Boras as his agent. This news broke late this afternoon.

Anthony Volpe has hired super agent Scott Boras and Boras Corp to represent him . Volpe is in the Yankees' starting lineup tonight at second base in Game 1 of the Wild Card series — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) September 29, 2026

Of course, we know that Boras has quite a reputation in the industry. He isn't in the habit of giving the teams of the players he represents any breaks: he's there to get every dollar he can.

And all of this, naturally, is quite intriguing. We know Volpe is in a precarious situation in the Bronx, and it's rare for a player to switch agents when he's fully satisfied.

Does Volpe want Boras as his agent ahead of the salary arbitration process for which he'll be eligible this winter? Does he want to take advantage of Boras's connections to move to a new team ahead of the 2027 season? These are questions worth asking.

In the meantime, Volpe will have a great opportunity to redeem himself during these playoffs. If the Yankees can go a long way and Volpe has a strong October, he'll give himself some leverage for what comes next.

And that “next chapter” could take place in the Bronx or elsewhere.

PMLB

This weekend's schedule.

Your 2026 Division Series game times through Monday! pic.twitter.com/VT8AHKLW3Z — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2026

Liam Hendriks Retires.

Liam Hendriks announced on his Instagram that he's retiring after 14 seasons in MLB pic.twitter.com/8rcbfz9N0a — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 29, 2026

What's next for some Blue Jays players?

As the Blue Jays begin to map out their off-season opportunities in the weeks ahead, what's next for Shane Bieber and Myles Straw? @ShiDavidi breaks it down. https://t.co/9KBLynCk5x — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 29, 2026

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