The Padres crushed the Cubs

Last night, in the final game of the evening between the Cubs and the Padres, the San Diego team had home-field advantage.

And the team took full advantage of it.

Right off the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a long home run to get the crowd fired up.

Then, two batters later, Manny Machado added to the lead with another home run.

MANNY MACHADO The Padres have come out SWINGING in Game 1. ( @MLB) pic.twitter.com/nAfNHKQnud — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 30, 2026

And as if that weren't enough, in the third inning, Machado drove Tatis Jr. home with a beautiful blast to the outfield.

The team's stars clearly decided to step up: it was 3-0 in the third inning.

This clearly inspired Xander Bogaerts, who took advantage of the fact that everything was going the Padres' way (including on the mound) to add even more.

He made it 4-0 with a home run.

Xander Bogaerts CRUSHES one to make it 4-0! (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/uMFjNRJuLJ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 30, 2026

In fact, the Padres were just getting started. The Padres' top players continued to carry the team on their backs.

This play by Fernando Tatis Jr. to make it 8-0 (which was the final score) says it all. With Tatis Jr. playing like that, the PCA Cubs didn't stand a chance.

Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from first base amid the chaos! pic.twitter.com/A5E0n443Na — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2026

We also have to mention that Michael King pitched a no-hitter through seven innings. He pitched seven innings without allowing a single hit or run.

A huge performance, then.

But what really caught everyone's attention was the fact that Joe Musgrove—who hadn't pitched since the 2024 playoffs due to Tommy John surgery—finished the game.

It's a great story.

After 2 years, Joe Musgrove made a special return to the mound to help San Diego seal the deal in Game 1 (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/TTrpghdF2v — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 30, 2026

That means the Phillies, Astros, Red Sox, and Cubs are facing elimination starting today.

Who will be eliminated? Who will survive?

PMLB

Chad Tracy said Roman Anthony is dealing with hand pain: he's questionable for tonight.

Chad Tracy on whether Roman Anthony will play tomorrow: “It's hard to say right now.” — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) September 30, 2026

Kevin Gausman will start for the Cubs today.

Kevin Gausman is getting the start for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card with the Cubs' season on the line pic.twitter.com/FIgjQJZ0NE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 30, 2026

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