Baseball This Week in Quebec: The Repentigny Royals Crowned Champions

With October just around the corner, MLB can now get down to business. Quebec baseball, for its part, remains at the center of attention with various events taking place across the province. So take this opportunity, once again, to catch up on everything happening on our various fields.

The only league still in action is officially the LBMQ, as fans eagerly follow the league's championship series. For the fourth consecutive year, the title series pits the Victoriaville Cactus against the Acton Vale Castors.

The series kicked off last Friday at the Castors' home arena, and the Cactus emerged victorious in the first game. Victoriaville even doubled its lead by winning in front of its home crowd on Saturday afternoon. Game 3 also went in favor of the Cactus, who have now built a 3-0 lead in this final. With their backs against the wall, the Castors will now attempt the impossible in an effort to turn the series around. Game 4 will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Rémi-Deshaies Stadium in Victoriaville.

The players who have stood out so far are Josué Peley of the Cactus, both offensively and defensively. For example, the former Blue Jays player leads the league in home runs and saves, with four in each category. His teammates John Loshciavo and Raphaël John Leblanc have also been key contributors to the offense since the start of the playoffs. On the Acton Vale side, the offense often comes from the bats of Deric Lamontagne and Germin Lopez. On the mound, David Gauthier and Marcos Encarnacion have been the most successful.

Meanwhile, the LBJÉQ finally crowned the Repentigny Royals as champions of the 2026 playoffs. After seven hard-fought games, the series concluded in their favor last Sunday at Canac Stadium. With this victory, Repentigny claimed the very first Rodger-Brulotte Cup. In the Diamants' camp, the mood was somber, as this marked the second consecutive season the team had lost in the league's championship series.

The final game of the playoffs was also played in the professional ranks. The new champions of the Frontier League are the Ottawa Titans, who succeed the Quebec Capitales. Unbeaten in the first two rounds, Ottawa suffered a loss in the first game of the finals before winning the next three to claim the prestigious title.

Pitcher Ky Hampton was named the playoffs' Most Valuable Player thanks to his impressive statistics on the mound. Quebec has a direct connection to Hampton, as the Australian had been a key player for Brock de Drummondville in 2025.

Now it's time to turn our attention to the next generation of our sport with news from the Cégep de Thetford Filons. The brand-new team made its debut in front of its fans at Desjardins Stadium. During their inaugural season, the Filons will face various opponents across Quebec, in Ontario, and even in the United States. The 22 talented players brought together within the new organization hail from all over the province. You can follow their progress in this column.

Gatineau native Xavier Villeneuve is also in the spotlight this week. At just 16 years old, this sturdy 6-foot-4, 209-pounder is a left-handed pitcher in the ABC league. Coached by the excellent Karl Gélinas, this promising pitcher is sure to be a hot topic of discussion among American colleges. This is a story to follow closely to see what the future holds for this proud representative of Quebec.

PMLB

The City of Saguenay has allocated $264,000 to modernize Victor-Guimond Park in Chicoutimi.

1,512 girls aged 4 to 7 were enrolled in the RALLYE CAP program in 2026.

The Puribec League will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2028 season.

Marie-France Castillo has been named coordinator of women's baseball at Baseball Québec.

Léo Lefebvre of the Laval Pirates was named Pitcher of the Year in Junior AA.

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