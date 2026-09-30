The Yankees (once again) crush the Red Sox and advance to the next round

After watching the Yankees crush the Red Sox 9-0 last night, the Bombardiers had the chance to eliminate the Red Sox with another win tonight.

While last night featured a showdown between young pitchers on the mound—Cam Schlittler and Payton Tolle—two seasoned veterans took the mound tonight. Max Fried was Aaron Boone's go-to guy, while Sonny Gray (with his poor track record in the Bronx) tried to save his team's season.

We had to wait until the fourth inning for the first run: Luis Garcia Jr. sent a pitch from Gray into the stands to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

One inning later, Gray allowed a few runners to reach base, prompting manager Chad Tracy to turn to his bullpen. Erik Miller—who gave up Ben Rice's first home run last night—took the mound.

And just like yesterday, Miller faltered: Cody Bellinger hit a single that allowed Austin Wells to score his team's second run.

Belli brings Wells home pic.twitter.com/xCaBXW21aR — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 1, 2026

The Red Sox, however, scored their first run of the series half an inning later. In the sixth, Willson Contreras took advantage of the close-in fences in right field to bring the two teams within one run of each other.

That was the only run Max Fried—who left the game after the sixth inning—allowed tonight.

And at the end of the sixth inning, Chad Tracy played his last card: Garrett Crochet came in as a reliever. The problem was that the Yankees knocked him out of the game before he even recorded a single out.

Then, when Garrett Whitlock came in to try to salvage the situation, Cody Bellinger delivered the knockout blow with a three-run homer. That capped off a six-run inning for the Yankees, who were now leading 8-1.

You're all invited to the Belli Bash #RepBX pic.twitter.com/GEpSR4l0Vl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 1, 2026

Nick Sogard hit a solo home run for the Red Sox in the seventh inning, but Austin Wells responded a few minutes later with an RBI single.

The final two innings were uneventful.

The Yankees won 9-2 and advanced to the Division Series. They'll face the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-five series that begins Saturday night.

Gerrit Cole, who did not pitch in this series, is likely to be the starting pitcher for Game 1. The Rays, for their part, will turn to Drew Rasmussen.

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