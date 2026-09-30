The Predators are interested in three Canadiens defensemen

The Canadiens still have a surplus of left-handed defensemen within their organization. It's a lesser evil given the current situation with Kaiden Guhle sidelined, but it's still not ideal.

As a result, in addition to Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson (who obviously have guaranteed spots), players like Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, and Adam Engström have to compete for ice time.

And in an ideal world, the Canadiens would probably like to add David Reinbacher (a right-hander) to their roster. That would rebalance the number of left- and right-handers on the team… but to do so, they'll have to trade at least one of their left-handers.

And Jeff Marek, at DFO Insider, mentioned a team that has shown interest in Xhekaj, Struble, and Engström: the Nashville Predators.

And from the way he talks about it, it could still end up happening.

We know that the Predators, who currently have nine defensemen on their active roster, aren't particularly happy with their defense corps. They're trying to find solutions, but no one seems eager to step up and fill the open spots.

And that's why it makes sense for them to be looking at defensemen from outside the organization.

One might wonder if the Preds—who have assets that could interest the Canadiens (Ryan O'Reilly or Filip Forsberg, anyone?)—could end up helping the Habs clear up their logjam. That said, David Pagnotta also mentions that other teams are interested in those defensemen… but it's interesting to note that it's the Preds' interest that has caught people's attention.

If the Habs really want to make room for Reinbacher, they'll have no trouble finding teams interested in their defensemen. And let's just say that all of this fuels the theory that Engström is currently with the big club so he can be showcased, you know…

In a nutshell

– Phew.

The Habs' next opponents are giving the Flyers a real thrashing! #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/Pjs2cXebgG — RDS (@RDSca) October 1, 2026

– Hey, Lane.

You're on the Montreal metro and Lane Hutson is just sitting there and randomly starts doing pull-ups pic.twitter.com/2S0eCsAjKF — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 1, 2026

– Note this.

David Pagnotta on the DFO Insider about the #Leafs defense: “They're looking for a top-4 guy […] They've been a little more aggressive in that search recently.” pic.twitter.com/Pc93Y2YqEb — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 1, 2026

– Interesting.

Anthony Di Marco: According to one source, there is a belief that [Red Wings interim GM] Shawn Horcoff could be looking to mend the relationship with Dylan Larkin, which could result in this saga dragging out longer than expected – Daily Faceoff (9/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 1, 2026

– The first team eliminated from the playoffs in MLB.