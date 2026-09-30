Alexander Nikishin wanted to come play in Montreal

Alexander Nikishin is still a free agent at this time. The Hurricanes defenseman, who has asked the defending champions to trade him, has not yet found a new team.

Several teams have been mentioned (the Jets, Predators, and Rangers, among others), but nothing has materialized.

What we do know is that the Hurricanes have been working hard to trade him. The defenseman has been in talks with teams to find a way to reach an agreement.

And according to David Pagnotta, who discussed all of this on DFO Insider tonight, there is (at least) one (other) team with which Nikishin has explored talks: the Montreal Canadiens.

The defenseman wanted to play in Montreal… but it didn't work out. And according to Pagnotta, the matter is now closed.

It's worth noting that Nikishin, a left-handed defenseman, is a former teammate of Ivan Demidov in the KHL. The two played together for SKA in 2024–25, finishing first and second in the team's scoring standings that year.

And let's not forget that last year, Nikishin scored 11 goals and tallied 33 points in his first NHL season. The defenseman is solid—we can all agree on that.

One might think that, at the right price, the Canadiens could have considered this option. However, the team already has a logjam at left-handed defensemen, and in addition to offering Nikishin a good contract, they would have had to give up assets to the Hurricanes in a trade.

It seems Nikishin was more interested in Montreal than Montreal was in him. Still, it would have been a major coup for the Canadiens… and it shows once again that the club is establishing itself as a top destination throughout the league.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: Connor Hellebuyck expanded his list more than any other player with trade protection this summer…anywhere he thought could win. Buffalo came closest to getting a deal done. I think Anaheim and Utah were among those that took a look – Sportsnet (9/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 30, 2026

– That's true.

– That's understandable.

– That would have been something.

David Pagnotta on the DFO Insider about the Mintyukov offer sheet: “There was an offer coming his way. They knew about it. It was more than the 7.2M AAV x 5 he signed with the Anaheim Ducks. From what I understand, it was an 8×8 deal.” #FlyTogether #NHL pic.twitter.com/78XXbo2Eq5 — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 30, 2026

– That's right.