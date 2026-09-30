Connor McDavid in Montreal: “It’s not entirely out of the question”

Okay. So when are we going to find out that Connor McDavid has been traded to the Montreal Canadiens?

I'm asking for a friend… hehe.

Seriously, we can all agree that would be absolutely huge. You know, the kind of trade that shakes up a league and drastically changes the course of things…

What's interesting is that we often hear people say this idea isn't impossible. The topic has been discussed a lot in recent weeks… and Mathias Brunet also thinks it's not necessarily a crazy idea.

He was asked what the best-case scenario would be for the second-line center position in Montreal, and he answered… this:

Best-case scenario? Connor McDavid in a year… And that's not completely out of the question… – Mathias Brunet

The idea just won't die. And that's what's intriguing…

Why is Mathias Brunet suggesting this might be possible in a year?

Because it's really next summer that we'll have a better idea of where the player himself stands. He'll have just one year left on his contract, and the Oilers will face a huge decision: do we stick with our captain, risking losing him for nothing in the summer of 2028… or do we trade him now to maximize his value?

Let's be clear: the Oilers can't afford to let him just walk away via free agency. No team could afford that, actually…

But it will also depend on how the team performs this season in Edmonton, and that's a factor that shouldn't be overlooked either. If the Oilers go all the way next spring and McDavid wins his first Stanley Cup, maybe that will change the game…

But the opposite is also true: if the Oilers aren't able to win, McDavid might get fed up. The guy will turn 30 next summer, and he can't wait his whole life for a better chance to hoist that precious trophy…

Quick Thoughts

– What's up, Zach?

This is awesome. What would you rate Benson's new haircut out of 10? (via: @BuffaloSabres) pic.twitter.com/8ENwPQz3ty — BarDown (@BarDown) September 30, 2026

– Whoa!

It turns out Taylor Hall had his boating license all along! Hall joined #NHLTNFirstShift to talk about winning the #StanleyCup and all the nautical perks that come with it. : NHL Tonight: First Shift on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/6CCiBuwtEV — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 30, 2026

– Crazy.

Things got a little lively between @BizNasty2point0 and the Flyers fans pic.twitter.com/EApfh3ccOp — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) September 30, 2026

– The Major League Baseball playoffs are entertaining.