A Toronto reporter (Chayka’s sister) says the Leafs deserved to win yesterday

Last night, the Canadiens beat the Maple Leafs to kick off their season.

The Toronto team dominated the early going… but things turned around fairly quickly for the Montreal team.

The result: the Canadiens won that game 3-2, and you can't say they stole the victory (even though the team's star players were relatively quiet).

That said, in Toronto… people are trying to find reasons to explain the loss.

Because in the eyes of journalist Meghan Chayka—who, incidentally, is the sister of Toronto's GM—the Leafs deserved to come away with the win. She based her assessment on the game's advanced statistics, which showed that the Leafs had a 58.2% chance of winning.

Obviously.

Toronto deserved to win too 58.2% pic.twitter.com/j6ds3P4OMq — Meghan Chayka (@MeghanChayka) September 30, 2026

I think that's pretty typical of Toronto. Especially since it comes from the GM's SISTER.

The game is over; no one can change the result… and even though the team lost, it's as if we're making excuses to say the team performed better than the Habs.

But whatever. I can't say I'm totally surprised because it's always been like that in the Queen City.

It's fun when the team wins… but when it loses, it's often the same story: people come up with arguments to explain why it shouldn't have happened because the team didn't deserve that fate.

Oh well. The CH won, and that's what matters to Montreal fans, in the end.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

For the first time this season, SKA enters the top three of the KHL Power Rankings. pic.twitter.com/MniJcgZRW3 — KHL (@khl_eng) September 30, 2026

– Worth a read.

Aaron Portzline: On Adam Fantilli's extension: For months, negotiations centered around a five-year contract; but to meet Pat Brisson's salary demands, Don Waddell asked to add another year to the contract – The Athletic (9/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 30, 2026

– Yeah.

– Good question.