“I expect Alexandre Texier to sit out the next game.”

The Canadiens currently have 13 healthy forwards: the 12 players who suited up yesterday and Florian Xhekaj. And if Oliver Kapanen (whose condition is unknown) continues to improve, the Habs could have 14 healthy forwards heading into the next game.

Martin St-Louis doesn't like to keep a young player on the bench for too long. And eventually, we should expect some changes on the offensive side.

But when? And who's on the chopping block? Those are the questions on the table.

Potentially, two players could be left out of the lineup. And it won't be any of the players who played on the top six yesterday. Nor will it be Josh Anderson, Phillip Danault, or Jake Evans.

Right now, barring another injury, Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc, and Alexandre Texier are, in my opinion, at risk of heading to the stands to eat popcorn.

All three players had an average training camp, and two of them played well yesterday: Dach and Bolduc.

So I completely understand why Grant McCagg thinks Texier could be the next one to sit out. And in his view, that will happen as early as the next game.

I would expect Texier to be a healthy scratch next game. Thoughts? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2xuo1S0ykY — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 30, 2026

Regardless of whether Kapanen is feeling better or not, Texier could lose his spot to the Unicorn either way. He is very much in danger of losing his spot.

It remains to be seen whether St. Louis will want to change his lineup after a win, but anyway.

Whether it's Saturday in Pittsburgh or back at the Bell Centre next week, the coach will have options. And he won't want to leave his guys on the bench for too long.

It's also worth noting that we wouldn't be surprised to see Florian Xhekaj sent down to Laval if Kapanen is feeling better.

Defensively, we don't think Martin St-Louis will want to tinker with his third pairing ahead of Saturday's game in Pennsylvania. But at some point, Adam Engstrom will have to play.

Will the internal competition bring out the best in the players? We'll see.

In Brief

– Interesting.

I'm told that Cayden Primeau is expected to be placed on waivers by the Hurricanes. That should happen today or, at the latest, tomorrow. Is there a connection to the Connor Hellebuyck situation? “You've got too much of an imagination, Max!” — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 30, 2026

– Hehe.

Josh Anderson: “If you had to let one teammate cut your hair right now: who would you trust the most and the least?” Jake Evans: “I'd probably go with Lane. I just trust him. I don't think he'd try to mess with me. He's got a buzz cut right now, but I still… pic.twitter.com/xrf0DKgQvc — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 30, 2026

– Read more.

The Athletic: “A moose. A freak. A nightmare” | The addition of Matthew Knies in Monday's trade with Toronto only reinforces the Blue Jackets' reputation as a big, burly team#CBJ #Leafshttps://t.co/Zy5M4gEQck — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 30, 2026

– A day of reflection in Toronto.

The team plans to be aggressive this winter. https://t.co/AxtZRz9UD3 https://t.co/cOV3fEChNJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 30, 2026

– Well done.

Quebecers Tristan Luneau and Noah Warren have been called up by the Ducks! pic.twitter.com/ZWePyQ4dB5 — RDS (@RDSca) September 30, 2026

– Stay tuned for updates.