Another sign that Kent Hughes wants to make a deal quickly

Everything seems to indicate, at this point, that the Canadiens want to make a move.

We know that Kent Hughes has been trying to add a piece to his core for a long time, but he hasn't necessarily been able to achieve his goals.

When will such a project finally succeed? Only time will tell.

But even if he doesn't manage to make a move, we know for certain that the Canadiens' GM is still trying to evaluate all possible scenarios to pull off a trade.

And last night, we got another clue about this.

Did you notice that at the Maple Leafs-Canadiens game, there were no fewer than 33 scouts (more than one per team on average) in the arena?

For an opening game, that's unusual.

There are a lot of scouts in town for the Montreal vs. Toronto game #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/L9TpLtOIyT — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 29, 2026

As we mentioned recently, we should expect things to move quickly in the National Hockey League. Faster than usual, in fact.

And Kent Hughes is definitely at the center of it all.

It's safe to assume that the 33 scouts weren't there just for the Canadiens. But at the same time, the Maple Leafs have been quite active this summer, and in recent days, they've been pursuing Kirill Marchenko.

Maybe the Columbus folks were there for Matthew Knies (before the trade was finalized, I mean), and maybe some hockey executives were there to watch Toronto play.

But we can agree that it's not far-fetched to think that many (if not most) showed up to watch the visitors.

I don't know if Kent Hughes will be able to make moves quickly to improve his team, but I do know one thing: the more the guys win, the less leverage the GM will lose in his discussions with his counterparts. After all, he won't be desperate…

In a Nutshell

– For soccer fans.

#CFMTL practice at the Nutrilait Center on Wednesday morning. 1. Prince Owusu and Thomas Gillier stayed indoors. There's talk of minor setbacks and no cause for concern—at least for now—in their cases. 2. Dans Sealy is working with Sheehan McBride. 3. Luca… pic.twitter.com/OHXrmE98MO — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 30, 2026

– Read more.

As the new Canadiens season begins, some questions have been answered, and some remain unanswered: https://t.co/mFKtyJCY1Y — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 30, 2026

– Excellent start to his career.

Most wins – Goalie's first 60 GP in a @CanadiensMTL

uniform:

46—Bill Durnan

41—Ken Dryden

39—George Hainsworth

37—Jakub Dobes (as of tonight vs. TOR)

37—Rick Wamsley

36—Michel Larocque

36—Carey Price

35—Jacques Plante

34—Georges Vezina

34—Charlie Hodgre 34– Richard Sevignypic.twitter.com/SSv9JT9JSB — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 30, 2026

– Brendan Gallagher isn't one.

– The Golden Knights are $3 away from the salary cap.

The annual PuckPedia Optimal LTIR Capture Standings. 1) #VegasBorn $3

2) #FlaPanthers $34K

3) #CBJ $93K

4) #Leafs $105K This is how close they came to utilizing as much LTIR space as possible. This year, 4 teams start the season on LTIR, the lowest number since 2020 More info:… pic.twitter.com/AKQ8TJPvbb — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 29, 2026

– Interesting.