Another sign that Kent Hughes wants to make a deal quickly

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Another sign that Kent Hughes wants to make a deal quickly
Credit: Capture d'écran/YouTube

Everything seems to indicate, at this point, that the Canadiens want to make a move.

We know that Kent Hughes has been trying to add a piece to his core for a long time, but he hasn't necessarily been able to achieve his goals.

When will such a project finally succeed? Only time will tell.

But even if he doesn't manage to make a move, we know for certain that the Canadiens' GM is still trying to evaluate all possible scenarios to pull off a trade.

And last night, we got another clue about this.

Did you notice that at the Maple Leafs-Canadiens game, there were no fewer than 33 scouts (more than one per team on average) in the arena?

For an opening game, that's unusual.

As we mentioned recently, we should expect things to move quickly in the National Hockey League. Faster than usual, in fact.

And Kent Hughes is definitely at the center of it all.

It's safe to assume that the 33 scouts weren't there just for the Canadiens. But at the same time, the Maple Leafs have been quite active this summer, and in recent days, they've been pursuing Kirill Marchenko.

Maybe the Columbus folks were there for Matthew Knies (before the trade was finalized, I mean), and maybe some hockey executives were there to watch Toronto play.

But we can agree that it's not far-fetched to think that many (if not most) showed up to watch the visitors.

I don't know if Kent Hughes will be able to make moves quickly to improve his team, but I do know one thing: the more the guys win, the less leverage the GM will lose in his discussions with his counterparts. After all, he won't be desperate…


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