Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not a power hitter

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a reputation as a power hitter since the start of his career. But is he really one? The question arises, especially after his disastrous season that just ended yesterday.

Former Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson weighed in on the issue, and for him, the answer is obvious. It's a resounding no! To back up his stance, he highlighted Vlad Jr.'s statistics from recent seasons.

9 home runs in 2026.

23 home runs in 2025.

30 home runs in 2024.

26 home runs in 2023.

You could say Donaldson has a good point, after all!

The numbers paint a picture… pic.twitter.com/TydkstpgjP — Get It Done League (@GetItDoneShow) September 26, 2026

So what kind of player is Guerrero Jr.?

“Overpaid,” many fans would answer without hesitation. You couldn't blame them, since the Blue Jays' No. 27's salary has been the subject of much discussion in recent days. And rightly so! Guerrero Jr. has lost the respect of many fans with his baffling comments about his surprising take on his contract.

Coming back to Donaldson's point of view, it must be admitted that Vlad Jr.'s stats aren't comparable to those of, say, Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, or Kyle Schwarber. His exceptional and phenomenal 2021 season cannot be taken as a reflection of his career so far. No one can take away his 48 home runs. However, he has never been able to replicate such a feat, and no one knows if he'll ever do it again.

Yes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits with authority. He is, above all, a hard-hitter, and when he makes contact, it's often for more than one base. He is a hitter feared by pitchers, which is a clear sign of his prestige and presence at the plate.

One could summarize the first baseman's hitting profile as that of a well-rounded hitter, good at driving in runs and undeniably powerful. However, this raw power doesn't translate into a massive home run total, as one would expect from an elite hitter.

Is he a player who lives up to the high expectations placed on him at the start of his career? It's funny, but it seems like he's exceeding expectations defensively and falling a bit short offensively, doesn't it? Over time, we're also beginning to realize that he doesn't have what it takes to carry a team on his shoulders, as was once anticipated.

Finally, the question arises: Does Vlad Jr. still hold the title of team power hitter, or has that crown now passed to Kazuma Okamoto?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.