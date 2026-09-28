Wild Card Series and World Series: Team Predictions

Here we are—tomorrow marks the start of the best baseball of the year. And when it comes to the playoffs, predictions are a must.

So, without further ado, here's what the members of the Passion MLB team are predicting for the Wild Card Series.

Passion MLB

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Charles-Alexis Brisebois: New York in 3: Experience will make the difference.

Félix Forget: New York in 2. Aaron Judge or not, the Yankees' excellent starting pitchers will give the Red Sox's shaky offense a hard time.

Maxime Trudeau: New York in 2. Aside from their historic month of July, the Red Sox have been an average team all season long. I favor the Yankees' rotation over the Red Sox's.

Pascal Harvey: New York in 3. The mere possibility of Aaron Judge returning to action, combined with the Yankees' rotation, will make the difference.

Sébastien Berrouard: New York in 3. This series will be decided on the mound, and the Yankees will have the advantage there.

Yuan Labbé: Boston in 3. The Red Sox' rotation will simply outclass New York's.

Astros vs. White Sox

Charles-Alexis: Chicago in 2. The Astros just won't be up to par.

Félix: Chicago in 3. If Yordan Alvarez doesn't get the chance to do too much damage, Chicago will continue its fairy tale run.

Maxime: Chicago in 3. The Astros don't deserve to be in the playoffs, but I'll still give them one win based on their experience. Murakami will stand out even more in the playoffs!

Pascal: Houston in 3. Yordan Alvarez can win games all on his own, and that'll be enough to beat the surprising White Sox.

Sébastien: Chicago in 3. The Astros simply don't deserve to be part of the postseason.

Yuan: Houston in 3. The Astros' playoff experience will make a big difference.

Braves-Phillies

Charles-Alexis: Atlanta in 3. The Phillies will run out of steam after a tough end to the season.

Félix: Atlanta in 2. With absolutely no momentum, the Phillies won't last long in the playoffs.

Maxime: Atlanta in 2. It's a shame, but the window is closed for the Phillies. They're heading into the playoffs without any momentum, too.

Pascal: Atlanta in 2. Don Mattingly's team is too fragile, and Ronald Acuña Jr. is the go-to guy for the Braves.

Sébastien: Atlanta in 2. The lack of offense and depth in the starting rotation will be the Phillies' undoing.

Yuan: Philadelphia in 2. The Phillies are on a mission after saving their season with the arrival of Don Mattingly.

Padres vs. Cubs

Charles-Alexis: San Diego in 2. How can anyone compete with a lineup like that?

Félix: San Diego in 3. The Cubs' offense will have its moments, but the Padres' pitchers will hold them off.

Maxime: San Diego in 3. Everything clicked at the right time for the Padres around the trade deadline. They seem on a mission and on top of their game. Tatis Jr. will deliver the big hit for his team.

Pascal: Chicago in 3. It'll be the Cubs' offense, led by PCA, against the Padres' pitching staff. A series that's going to be explosive.

Sébastien: San Diego in 3. The Padres' bullpen will manage to shut down the Cubs' devastating offense, and Chicago's pitchers won't hold up.

Yuan: Chicago in 3. The Cubs will go as far as PCA takes them.

I'll leave you with our columnists' predictions for the World Series finalists and champion.

MLB Passion

Created by humans, assisted by AI.