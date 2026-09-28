MLB in Brief: Is Aaron Judge Out? | The Angels’ Manager

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Is Aaron Judge Out? | The Angels’ Manager
Credit: NJ.com

Is Aaron Judge out?

Right now, that's how it looks, according to Joel Sherman.

Nothing has been decided yet regarding Giancarlo Stanton.

The End of the Phrase “Run Prevention”

The Mets will no longer say they want to prevent runs. That phrase, used to describe the defense and pitchers, had not gone over well.

The Angels' manager

John Mozeliak would like to keep him.

Jesus Luzardo tomorrow

He'll be an opener in Philly.

As for Luis Arraez, he won't be on the Wild Card roster.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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