MLB in Brief: Is Aaron Judge Out? | The Angels’ Manager
Is Aaron Judge out?
Right now, that's how it looks, according to Joel Sherman.
“I would be very surprised if he (Judge) is on this roster.”
Pinstripe Post Wild Card Series Preview with @Joelsherman1.
YouTube https://t.co/F5XToMRCP8 pic.twitter.com/3t1nL8kMnD
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 28, 2026
Nothing has been decided yet regarding Giancarlo Stanton.
Aaron Boone said they haven't decided yet whether Giancarlo Stanton will be on the wild-card roster.
— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 28, 2026
The End of the Phrase “Run Prevention”
The Mets will no longer say they want to prevent runs. That phrase, used to describe the defense and pitchers, had not gone over well.
The Angels' manager
John Mozeliak would like to keep him.
Jesus Luzardo tomorrow
He'll be an opener in Philly.
As for Luis Arraez, he won't be on the Wild Card roster.
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