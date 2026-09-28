MLB in Brief: Is Aaron Judge Out? | The Angels’ Manager

Is Aaron Judge out?

Right now, that's how it looks, according to Joel Sherman.

“I would be very surprised if he (Judge) is on this roster.” Pinstripe Post Wild Card Series Preview with @Joelsherman1.

YouTube https://t.co/F5XToMRCP8 pic.twitter.com/3t1nL8kMnD — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 28, 2026

Nothing has been decided yet regarding Giancarlo Stanton.

Aaron Boone said they haven't decided yet whether Giancarlo Stanton will be on the wild-card roster. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 28, 2026

The End of the Phrase “Run Prevention”

The Mets will no longer say they want to prevent runs. That phrase, used to describe the defense and pitchers, had not gone over well.

David Stearns is retiring the phrase “run prevention.” pic.twitter.com/dgAm7qi9Qw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 28, 2026

The Angels' manager

John Mozeliak would like to keep him.

Mozeliak on Kurt Suzuki returning as manager: “I would like to see him be that, but ultimately that's not my decision.” He said he still needs guidance from the new ownership. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) September 28, 2026

Jesus Luzardo tomorrow

He'll be an opener in Philly.

Jesús Luzardo will be the opener for the Phillies in Game 1. Andrew Painter will be in the bullpen. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 28, 2026

As for Luis Arraez, he won't be on the Wild Card roster.

Luis Arraez will not be on the Phillies' Wild Card roster after suffering a sprained left ankle last week, per @ArcainiLuke pic.twitter.com/bpwFamKp4a — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 28, 2026

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