RUMOR: Seiya Suzuki and Kevin Gausman on the Blue Jays’ radar

The Blue Jays are going to have their work cut out for them this winter. After all, the team absolutely has to be better in 2027.

And to do that, we can all agree that the offense will have to be better.

The team has money and will need to invest to bring players to the city. Whether through trades or free agency, it's going to take an investment.

But who might be a target?

Mitch Bannon, who covers the Blue Jays for The Athletic, says he expects the Toronto Blue Jays to show interest in Kirill Marchenko and Seiya Suzuki.

The outfielder would fill a need for power in the lineup—and especially in the outfield.

In 2026, Suzuki hit 26 home runs. With the Blue Jays, that would have ranked him second on the team, behind his compatriot Kazuma Okamoto.

In fact, could Okamoto persuade Suzuki to choose Toronto as a free agent?

The Blue Jays won't just need help at the plate, though—they'll need reinforcements in the starting rotation.

Could Kevin Gausman (who, incidentally, finished the year in Chicago with Suzuki) come back home? Mitch Bannon thinks so.

“We don't know if Gausman will retire. But if he does come back, a return to Toronto seems likely.” – Mitch Bannon

We know that a player traded at the deadline doesn't often return as a free agent a few months later. But with a veteran like Gausman, it might be different.

2026 wasn't his best season, but he's well-liked around town. And with Dylan Cease on the roster, he wouldn't have the same role leading the rotation as he did before.

He isn't the only pitcher from 2026 who might return. Until proven otherwise, Max Scherzer could be an option.

And Shane Bieber has said loud and clear that he wants to return to Toronto in 2027.

I'd definitely bring Bieber back. A rotation of Cease, Soriano, Yesavage, Bieber, and Ponce—with Miles able to stretch out if necessary—would be good. And then Arrighetti, Tiedemann, Bloss, and Francis (a month or two in) for depth. Berríos probably won't be back until August or so—https://t.co/qqmoQqySVl — Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) September 26, 2026

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