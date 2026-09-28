Here’s how Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes are viewed in the NHL

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here’s how Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes are viewed in the NHL
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

This morning, Jesse Granger (The Athletic) published an article on NHL goaltenders.

Basically, he asked 45 NHL goalies and coaches to weigh in so he could put together a ranking of the best goalies in the National Hockey League.

Unsurprisingly, Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Ilya Sorokin, and Connor Hellebuyck are in the #1 tier.

Naturally, Canadiens fans are wondering if the team's goalies are well-positioned in the rankings, which are compiled by their peers.

Dobes isn't among the eight goalies in Category #2—the “franchise goalies” category.

But Dobes quickly finds himself among the highly ranked goalies in the “good starters” category of the rankings. He's tied for 14th overall in the rankings with Filip Gustavsson.

Do you think that's too low?

As for Samuel Montembeault, he's in the fifth and final category (of those ranked) and 41st overall in the rankings. His category is called: 1B or quality backup.

If I had told you a few weeks ago that Monty would be in a category like this, would you have believed me?

This serves as a reminder that the Canadiens never came close to waiving him. Maybe a rough start to the season could change things, but right now, Montembeault is recognized throughout the league.

His redemption begins right now.


In a Nutshell

– Wow.

– Must-read.

– Interesting.

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