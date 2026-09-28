Here’s how Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes are viewed in the NHL

This morning, Jesse Granger (The Athletic) published an article on NHL goaltenders.

Basically, he asked 45 NHL goalies and coaches to weigh in so he could put together a ranking of the best goalies in the National Hockey League.

Unsurprisingly, Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Ilya Sorokin, and Connor Hellebuyck are in the #1 tier.

Athletic subscribers: The 2026-27 NHL Goalie Tiers — our @JesseGranger_ had an anonymous panel of coaches and goalies rate 45 netminders. Where did the Blues' Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington rank individually…https://t.co/ukqPsRXt1K #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) September 28, 2026

Naturally, Canadiens fans are wondering if the team's goalies are well-positioned in the rankings, which are compiled by their peers.

Dobes isn't among the eight goalies in Category #2—the “franchise goalies” category.

But Dobes quickly finds himself among the highly ranked goalies in the “good starters” category of the rankings. He's tied for 14th overall in the rankings with Filip Gustavsson.

Do you think that's too low?

As for Samuel Montembeault, he's in the fifth and final category (of those ranked) and 41st overall in the rankings. His category is called: 1B or quality backup.

If I had told you a few weeks ago that Monty would be in a category like this, would you have believed me?

Sam Montembeault this preseason: 35 shots against

, 1 goal allowed

, .971 save percentage

, 0.65 GAA Ready for the season. pic.twitter.com/XW07O91T2o — William Dubé (@williamdube_) September 27, 2026

This serves as a reminder that the Canadiens never came close to waiving him. Maybe a rough start to the season could change things, but right now, Montembeault is recognized throughout the league.

His redemption begins right now.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

An exceptional season for the Quebec native. https://t.co/osHsvW2TSw https://t.co/ZIYmoKVKa6 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 28, 2026

– Must-read.

Juraj Slafkovsky talks about his big ambitions for the @CanadiensMTL and himself in his first blog post of the season READ THIS: https://t.co/UTCMvcERHF pic.twitter.com/8OUTp7UJTb — NHL (@NHL_FR) September 28, 2026

– Interesting.