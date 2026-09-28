EXCLUSIVE | Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and Max Lalonde Join Amazon’s Team (with Alain Crête)

Secrets rarely last forever. For the past few weeks, pretty much the entire Quebec sports media community has been buzzing and wondering which talents will be featured on Amazon Prime Video's French-language “Hockey Wednesdays.”

As a reminder: we're talking about just under 30 regular-season games—including seven involving the Canadiens—and three playoff rounds.

Last Wednesday, I pretty much let the cat out of the bag about Alain Crête while speaking with Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez. Dominic Maurais confirmed the news a few hours later on social media.

Alain Crête will indeed be the play-by-play announcer for the Canadiens' games, but he won't be calling every Wednesday game on Prime Video; that duty has fallen to Michaël Roy. It's understandable that Alain Crête doesn't want to overbook his schedule. Just a reminder: he retired just four months ago…

I can confirm two other “new Amazon Prime Video hires” this morning: Max Lalonde and Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre.

Several media outlets have received an invitation from Roy & Turner, a public relations and communications agency, in the last few hours: an invitation to an important Amazon Prime Video announcement today at 1:00 p.m. in Toronto.

Watching Max Lalonde host his show live from Toronto this morning on BPM Sports—since a major announcement involving him is set to take place at 1:00 p.m. in the City of Queen—was enough to realize that he'll be part of the Amazon Prime Video team.

According to my sources, Max Lalonde will be the host for all matches broadcast on Prime Video. Unlike MLS soccer on Apple TV, Prime Video will feature a pre-game show, content during halftime, and post-game coverage.

@MaxLalonde_ isn't in St-Lambert this morning to inaugurate the new @BPMSportsRadio studios. He's in Toronto. Why? He just revealed on air that there will be an announcement at 1:00 p.m. today explaining his trip to Toronto. In the meantime, some… pic.twitter.com/mFvh3Oyy8S — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 28, 2026

Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, for his part, will be the analyst alongside Alain Crête (or Michaël Roy). Since most of the content will be produced in Montreal, it stands to reason that Grand-Pierre will be flying back and forth between Ohio and Montreal quite often.

The only questions remaining are who will join Max Lalonde on the panel and who will be the on-site reporter for Habs games.

According to my sources, it was difficult—if not impossible—to convince RDS to lend its talent to Amazon, a direct competitor, I've been told. #BellMedia #Crave

It's a safe bet that the situation was much the same at TVA Sports, although Max Lalonde has done a few assignments there over the past few months.

Could Marc-André Perreault—who has returned to the media world and whom I haven't seen on TVA Sports since the start of the season—resume his role as a field reporter? Will he be able to take seven nights off, given that he now hosts a sports show on 99.5 FM from Monday through Thursday? We'll see.

As for the identities of the two panelists, I understand that no, François Gagnon hasn't left RDS to join Amazon Prime Video. The mystery remains unsolved.

We'll have answers at 1:00 p.m.… or sooner, if someone gets their hands on that information first.