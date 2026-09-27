VIDEO: Max Scherzer sends John Schneider back to the dugout

Max Scherzer deserved a better ending than the one he got on Wednesday in Baltimore, in front of a few thousand fans.

That's (in part) why the pitcher wanted to start in Toronto today—that, and to try to surpass Justin Verlander…

While Scherzer—who started the day 10 strikeouts behind Verlander—didn't manage to catch up to Verlander, he was brilliant.

In fact, he was extraordinary. With 114 pitches over seven innings, the pitcher threw like he did when he was 10 years younger. He struck out seven batters.

114 pitches and potentially a final W Max Scherzer left it all out on the mound today! (MLB x @AbbVie) pic.twitter.com/Jcrugrg4FE — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

The most memorable moment came when, at 104 pitches, John Schneider went out to the mound to see if he still had gas in his arm.

And Scherzer sent him right back to the dugout. And if you ask me, I think Schneider wanted to give his pitcher a chance to turn the game around.

Max Scherzer refused to be pulled at 104 pitches pic.twitter.com/m9KRYgJkby — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 27, 2026

Scherzer was pulled from the game in the eighth inning and received a standing ovation. He also went to see his family in the stands.

That was really well done.

A heartfelt moment for the Scherzer family https://t.co/4Fuvnp65GH pic.twitter.com/BwoKVt2E3c — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

It was also the final game of George Springer's contract. And since no one knows if he'll return to the Majors in 2027, he also received a “retirement” send-off from the fans.

John Schneider walked him to third base, and the fans applauded his career.

An emotional George Springer exits to a standing ovation from @BlueJays fans pic.twitter.com/qxXhuoFhCD — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

The Blue Jays, who won't be making the playoffs, won their final game 5-1. They'll have the winter to get back on track.

We'll see what the club does this winter.

PMLB

Dan Wilson is no longer the Mariners' manager.

Dan Wilson has been removed as manager of the Mariners. Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander are scheduled to hold an end-of-season press conference on Monday.https://t.co/C0McrtMyQx — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) September 27, 2026

Another save for Sandy Alcantara.

Sandy Alcantara led MLB in innings pitched.

He had 3 saves —he's the second pitcher to lead MLB in innings pitched for a season and record at least one save during that same regular season, joining Phil Niekro in 1978, who had 1 (saves have been official since 1969)

.

h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/8LJjX6Eaaa — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 27, 2026

The Yankees' game was canceled due to rain.

We had to fly all the way to fucking Florida to play a “home game” that doesn't even matter to us, and they get an extra day of rest. Sick league. https://t.co/jAzxmdg343 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 27, 2026

100 losses for the Angels.

Mike Trout's 142 games played were his most since 2016 as the Angels lose 100 games for the first time in franchise history. They were the only remaining franchise without a 100-loss season pic.twitter.com/frrLdYu6jK — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2026

45 home runs for Kyle Schwarber and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Kyle Schwarber and Pete Crow-Armstrong's MLB-leading 45 home runs are the lowest league-leading homer total since Nelson Cruz had 40 in 2014 pic.twitter.com/DrUkoSKEvu — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2026

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