VIDEO: Max Scherzer sends John Schneider back to the dugout

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
VIDEO: Max Scherzer sends John Schneider back to the dugout
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Max Scherzer deserved a better ending than the one he got on Wednesday in Baltimore, in front of a few thousand fans.

That's (in part) why the pitcher wanted to start in Toronto today—that, and to try to surpass Justin Verlander…

While Scherzer—who started the day 10 strikeouts behind Verlander—didn't manage to catch up to Verlander, he was brilliant.

In fact, he was extraordinary. With 114 pitches over seven innings, the pitcher threw like he did when he was 10 years younger. He struck out seven batters.

The most memorable moment came when, at 104 pitches, John Schneider went out to the mound to see if he still had gas in his arm.

And Scherzer sent him right back to the dugout. And if you ask me, I think Schneider wanted to give his pitcher a chance to turn the game around.

Scherzer was pulled from the game in the eighth inning and received a standing ovation. He also went to see his family in the stands.

That was really well done.

It was also the final game of George Springer's contract. And since no one knows if he'll return to the Majors in 2027, he also received a “retirement” send-off from the fans.

John Schneider walked him to third base, and the fans applauded his career.

The Blue Jays, who won't be making the playoffs, won their final game 5-1. They'll have the winter to get back on track.

We'll see what the club does this winter.

PMLB
  • Dan Wilson is no longer the Mariners' manager.
  • Another save for Sandy Alcantara.
  • The Yankees' game was canceled due to rain.
  • 100 losses for the Angels.
  • 45 home runs for Kyle Schwarber and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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