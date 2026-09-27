The Phillies and the Astros Advance to the Playoffs

The series roundup is complete.

This afternoon, we were keeping an eye on Game 162 involving the Astros, Rangers, Phillies, and Diamondbacks.

As a reminder, the Astros needed to win their game or have the Rangers lose in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Also, the Phillies needed to win their game or have the Diamondbacks lose to make the playoffs.

It all comes down to the games starting at 3 p.m. https://t.co/u4FRXPWdZM https://t.co/oTJI0wWzRJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 27, 2026

The Philadelphia Phillies didn't give the Diamondbacks a chance. They won their game against the Rays 7-3.

On the other hand, the Texas Rangers lost (6-4) before the Astros could even win their game. This secured a playoff spot for the Houston team (which is playing at .500).

It's time for October baseball The 2026 MLB Postseason bracket is set! pic.twitter.com/eYUq9hgzyF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 27, 2026

This means the postseason picture is now official.

In the American League, the Red Sox will face the Yankees. The winner will face the Rays in the division series.

Meanwhile, the White Sox will face the Astros. The winner will face the Guardians in the other American League division series.

In the National League, the Cubs will face the Padres. The winner will face the Brewers in the division series.

In the other American League division series, the Phillies will face the Braves. The winner will face the Dodgers.

Here are the game times for Tuesday through Thursday.

Here is the schedule for each Wild Card series . The times for potential Game 3s could change depending on how many there are: pic.twitter.com/dxVuOq2xbw — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2026

Passion MLB will be there to cover it all in the coming weeks. And if you have any questions on the topic, tune in to our LIVE broadcast tonight on our social media channels.

It starts at 8 p.m.

SPECIAL PODCAST EPISODE At 8 p.m. tonight (Sunday, the 27th), Passion MLB will be LIVE on Facebook, X, and YouTube to set the stage for the playoffs Come ask us your questions Please note that the podcast's regular schedule will be disrupted by the playoffs and that we won't… pic.twitter.com/euiRqdsoTU — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 27, 2026

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