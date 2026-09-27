Blue Jays: A Look at the Pitchers in 2027

Behind the scenes, the Blue Jays' front office needs to look ahead to 2027 in an effort to redeem themselves after a disappointing 2026 season.

And to do that, the team will need to be ready on the mound.

We can all agree that the problem in 2026 wasn't the pitchers. For the most part, the ones who were there got the job done.

What hurt the team was the offense. And the injuries.

The Blue Jays will need even more depth on the mound to take it to the next level.

So far, things are off to a good start. But what's missing?

Starting Pitchers

We can all agree that the team has a few sure things. Provided, of course, that injuries don't change the picture.

Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage—three key pitchers in 2026—will be in the team's rotation.

Cody Ponce, who was injured early in the 2026 season, will also be in the rotation, barring a major surprise.

But it'll take more than that. A major addition will need to be considered, and depth will need to be in place.

Spencer Arrighetti and Jake Bloss will be among the young pitchers vying for a spot in the rotation.

And one wonders if Spencer Miles should be added to that group, especially if the season were to be shortened…

It's worth noting that Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon, and Patrick Corbin will all become free agents this winter.

As for Jose Berrios and Bowden Francis, they won't have recovered from their Tommy John surgeries by spring. But if spring training starts later, we'll see if they're options.

José Berríos has undergone full Tommy John surgery, John Schneider announced. Berríos is facing a 12- to 18-month recovery. pic.twitter.com/qYTp3AjAv6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2026

Relievers

Right now, there are five names who have a guaranteed spot: Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, Mason Fluharty, Braydon Fisher, and Spencer Miles.

Unless Miles is in the rotation?

As for the rest? The team would benefit from adding a veteran who can pitch in key situations during a game, but there are options within the organization.

Note that Yimi Garcia and Paul Sewald will be free agents at the end of the season.

All the names mentioned in the starting category are, by necessity, ones to watch in the bullpen. That's to be expected.

Brendon Little, Jose Rodriguez, Ricky Tiedemann, Brendan Celucci, Chad Dallas, John Klein, Chase Lee, Gage Stanifer, and CJ Van Eyk are names to watch.

The reemergence of Brendon Little has been a quietly important story for the Blue Jays' bullpen. In 20 games since his return in late July, Little has a 2.25 ERA. He struck out the side on Friday. The ratio of 33 strikeouts to 15 walks is acceptable given his pitching style. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 14, 2026

So basically, the Blue Jays aren't necessarily in a bad spot. They're missing some reinforcements and depth, but not a ton. The foundation is there.

It's mainly at the plate where changes will need to be made.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.