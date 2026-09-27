Cubs vs. Padres: Let’s Set the Stage for the Series

Last year, the Red Sox and the Yankees faced off in the “best of the rest” series, as did the Padres and the Cubs.

And this year, history is repeating itself. Either the Yankees or the Red Sox will face the Eastern Division champion, and either the Cubs or the Padres will once again face the Brewers.

The difference? This year, the Padres will have home-field advantage against the Cubs. On Saturday night, that series was confirmed.

Who will have the advantage between the Cubs and the Padres? Will the Cubs win, as they did in 2025? Or will the home team win, as they did in 2025?

The Pitchers

For the Padres, we know that Michael King is scheduled to start on Tuesday, in Game 1. Nick Pivetta is expected to start Game 2.

We'll see later whether Walker Buehler or Robbie Ray would pitch in a potential Game 3. But both would also be available out of the bullpen.

For the Cubs, Matthew Boyd is scheduled to start on Tuesday, while Clay Holmes and David Peterson won't be available until Game 2.

Kevin Gausman is also an option for Game 1 on paper, but he's day-to-day due to a minor left shoulder injury. So he's a special case.

Kevin Gausman with one of the most athletic plays you'll see from a pitcher all year pic.twitter.com/avdWHJ3I0K — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) September 24, 2026

The Padres probably have the best bullpen in MLB. In the playoffs, we know just how important that really is.

Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jason Adam, Wandy Peralta, and the rest are all there. This will be one of the team's strengths.

As for the Cubs? They'll be counting on starters who won't be in the rotation—including potentially Shota Imanaga—to help out.

After all, the bullpen isn't a strength in Chicago.

Jacob Webb, who's been struggling lately, leads the team with nine saves (!) since the start of the season. The team's bullpen lacks depth, and that could make all the difference.

Ryan Rolison, Colin Rea, Daniel Palencia, Andrew Kittredge, Edward Cabrera, Caleb Thielbar, and company are ones to watch. But honestly, the team lacks depth.

Position Players

If the Cubs want to win the series, it'll come down to their offense. The Illinois-based club has one of the best offenses—if not the best—in MLB. They'll need to get on the board early in games.

Alex Bregman, who recently suffered facial fractures, is back in the lineup. But what kind of shape will he be in?

Alex Bregman is back in the Cubs lineup today as the designated hitter, five days after taking a foul ball to the face pic.twitter.com/aO0HLalj20 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2026

The team is led by Pete Crow-Armstrong, the best position player in the majors in 2026. He'll need to step up in the playoffs.

Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Carson Kelly, and Michael Busch are also names to watch.

For the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. made up for his slow start to the season by dominating in the second half.

He knows his team stepped up at the right time to try to win.

“We found a way,” a bobbing, sunglasses-wearing Fernando Tatis Jr. said last night. “We found our groove, and here we are.” The Padres are headed to the playoffs once again, and nobody wants to face them.https://t.co/RISS6xTjcE pic.twitter.com/9yC9tIKjDY — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) September 25, 2026

Ty France (what a season for him), Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts, and Manny Machado (who has slowed down) are the names to watch, aside from Tatis Jr.

Oh, and we're keeping an eye on things behind the plate, too. Will 20-year-old Ethan Salas get a lot of playing time?

The Managers

Craig Stammen is in his first year in the majors as a manager. We'll see how he manages his pitchers, given that he has no postseason experience.

Craig Counsell, on the other hand, has been around the block a few times. And in reality, he's the one to watch when it comes to managing the bullpen, given that he has fewer resources.

The Unpredictables

The change of scenery (to San Diego this year) and the Padres' spacious outfield are two factors that could help the team beat the Cubs this time around.

That… and the presence of the replay system for balls and strikes, of course.

Xander Bogaerts struck out in the 9th inning looking at the pitch instead of getting a ball four The Padres would go on to lose the series against the Cubs. Next season, teams will be able to challenge balls and strikes with ABS.pic.twitter.com/Ad6hIGbklS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2025

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