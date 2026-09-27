MLB in Brief: An Emotional George Springer | The Aaron Judge Case

An Emotional George Springer

He doesn't know if he'll return to MLB in 2027.

He again declined to make a definitive statement about what's next for him: “I don't know. I'll have that conversation with my wife and take it from there.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 27, 2026

The Yankees have decided

Cam Schlittler will pitch on Tuesday.

Our starting pitchers for the Wild Card Series: #RepBX pic.twitter.com/ZksaF8SH0t — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 27, 2026

Aaron Judge is doing his best

But will he play on Tuesday?

Aaron Judge has been doing plyometric exercises and treadmill work. Otherwise, “not a whole lot yet,” Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 27, 2026

What about Giancarlo Stanton? Will he play?

Boone on what goes into deciding whether Giancarlo Stanton will be on the AL Wild Card roster. pic.twitter.com/CYfHFdvnAG — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 27, 2026

Ryan Smith and Salt Lake City

The owner of the Mammoth wants an MLB expansion franchise in Utah.

Ryan Smith, who owns the Jazz and the Mammoth, says he plans to be “aggressive” in pursuing an MLB expansion team for Utah. “Salt Lake is ready for it,” he told FOS. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 24, 2026

Camilo Duval and the Giants

He wants to stay.

Camilo Duval Interested In Remaining With Giants https://t.co/mP0mdJ8anM pic.twitter.com/AKuFhDxZIa — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 27, 2026

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