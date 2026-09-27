MLB in Brief: An Emotional George Springer | The Aaron Judge Case
An Emotional George Springer
He doesn't know if he'll return to MLB in 2027.
He again declined to make a definitive statement about what's next for him: “I don't know. I'll have that conversation with my wife and take it from there.”
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 27, 2026
The Yankees have decided
Cam Schlittler will pitch on Tuesday.
Aaron Judge is doing his best
But will he play on Tuesday?
What about Giancarlo Stanton? Will he play?
Boone on what goes into deciding whether Giancarlo Stanton will be on the AL Wild Card roster. pic.twitter.com/CYfHFdvnAG
— Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 27, 2026
Ryan Smith and Salt Lake City
The owner of the Mammoth wants an MLB expansion franchise in Utah.
Ryan Smith, who owns the Jazz and the Mammoth, says he plans to be “aggressive” in pursuing an MLB expansion team for Utah.
“Salt Lake is ready for it,” he told FOS.
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 24, 2026
Camilo Duval and the Giants
He wants to stay.
Camilo Duval Interested In Remaining With Giants https://t.co/mP0mdJ8anM pic.twitter.com/AKuFhDxZIa
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 27, 2026
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