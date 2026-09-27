MLB in Brief: An Emotional George Springer | The Aaron Judge Case

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: An Emotional George Springer | The Aaron Judge Case
Credit: Reuters

An Emotional George Springer

He doesn't know if he'll return to MLB in 2027.

The Yankees have decided

Cam Schlittler will pitch on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge is doing his best

But will he play on Tuesday?

What about Giancarlo Stanton? Will he play?

Ryan Smith and Salt Lake City

The owner of the Mammoth wants an MLB expansion franchise in Utah.

Camilo Duval and the Giants

He wants to stay.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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