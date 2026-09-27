Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 126

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 126
Credit: PMLB

In this special episode to set the stage for the playoffs, Pascal Harvey, Sébastien Berrouard, and Charles-Alexis Brisebois share their predictions for the best-of-three series.

Enjoy the show.

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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